- Ethereum revenue in September was about 4x larger than Solana's after the Fed rate cut.
- Ethereum annual inflation rate has risen to a two-year high of 0.74%.
- Ethereum has reclaimed the $2,395 support level and could rally to $2,595 if it crosses above the 100-day SMA.
Ethereum (ETH) is up over 3% on Friday as recent reports indicate its on-chain revenue growth in September amid the annual ETH inflation rate rising to a two-year high.
Ethereum's monthly revenue growth begins recovery despite growing issuance rate
Ethereum's revenue ticked up in September, exceeding that of Solana by over 3-4x, noted Swiss crypto bank Sygnum in a report on Thursday.
The top blockchain by total value locked (TVL) saw its revenue share decline steadily since the March Dencun upgrade, which "led to a degree of cannibalization of Ethereum by its Layer 2s."
Following declining on-chain activity after the market crash in August, Ethereum's revenue reached a multi-year low. DefiLlama's data shows revenue began rising again after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates by 50 basis points.
Ethereum Revenue (Source: DefiLlama)
If market activity continues to rise, Sygnum notes that L2s might benefit Ethereum in the long term.
"Although Layer 2 protocols can divert business away from the Ethereum blockchain, these cheap, scalable networks also enable activity that was not economically feasible previously. As they need to settle the final state on the main Ethereum chain, this is expected to lead to transaction and revenue growth in the long run," the bank concluded.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has previously expressed similar arguments, stating that the Layer 1 could make up for the fee reduction in volume through massive scalability over time.
However, in the short term, investors may be concerned as Ethereum's inflation rate has increased to 0.74%, per Binance Research's October 2024 Monthly Market Insights report. Binance analysts noted that ETH's issuance is at a two-year high as market share shift to L2s and low on-chain activity has reduced gas fees, which, in turn, have slowed down its burn rate.
ETH Supply/Daily Issuance (Source: Binance Research)
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs recorded outflows of $3.2 million on Thursday, according to data from Farside Investors.
Ethereum could rise to $2,595 after reclaiming key support level
Ethereum is trading around $2,430 on Friday, up 3% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has seen $20.9 million in liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $9.04 million and $11.86 million, respectively, per Coinglass data.
On the 4-hour chart, ETH has reclaimed the $2,395 level after finding support near a key descending trendline. Its price may have been defended by investors who had purchased 52.3 million ETH around the $2,316 to $2,385 region—its highest demand zone, per IntoTheBlock's data.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
ETH could rise to $2,595 if it continues the bullish move and crosses above its 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is trending towards the oversold region.
A daily candlestick close below $2,395 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Dencun upgrade in March 2024, Ethereum users are looking towards the Pectra upgrade slated for early 2025. The upgrade will come in two phases, featuring improved wallet experience, an upgrade to the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM), PeerDAS for scaling L2s, improvement of blob capacity, etc.
Forks are upgrades or changes to the codebase/architecture of a blockchain network. Considering blockchain networks have no central governance, forks are only carried out after developers and validators reach a consensus. Hard forks are substantial permanent changes in a blockchain protocol that create two parallel chains – one with the old rules and the new with the implemented changes. Developers can either upgrade their software to build on the new chain or remain on the old chain as a separate network. During a hard fork, users receive an equivalent amount of their tokens on the new blockchain network 1:1. Soft forks, on the other hand, are subtle changes on a blockchain network that are backwards-compatible, meaning the network still operates as a single entity even when some developers don't implement the new changes.
Famously scribbled by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in 22 minutes, Ethereum improvement proposal EIP-7702 is an advanced way of marrying EIP-3074 and ERC-4337 to unlock massive adoption for Ethereum's smart wallet functionality. Slated to go live in the upcoming Pectra upgrade, EIP-7702 will implement an advanced version of account abstraction enabling features like batching that allows users to pay a one-off transaction fee for multiple actions, sponsorship to enable an account pay gas fees for other users and wallet recovery options if users misplace their seed phrase.
Layer 2 is a collective term for protocols that aim to scale Ethereum by processing batches of transactions off the Mainnet. After performing a series of mathematical computations to ensure their validity, these L2s send a compressed version of the transactions back to the Mainnet for final processing. As a result, Layer 2 networks reduce transaction fees and enhance the Mainnet's speed while reaping its security. Think of them like several personal assistants that help their boss to process a series of paperworks. These assistants send a summarised version of the paperworks to the boss who confirms and signs on them.
Layer 3 solutions are application-specific blockchains built upon existing Layer 2 networks to offer high scalability and interoperability. For example, an L3 can focus on tackling privacy, increased scalability, gaming, or some complex functionality while still ultimately deriving security from the Layer 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
