Ethereum purchases could soon launch on Amazon courtesy of two startups’ partnership

Amazon currently does not accept cryptocurrency payments.

CLIC Technology and Opporty will develop a browser like extension that supports ETH payments on Amazon.

According to a press release on Friday, crypto payments firm, CLIC Technology is forming a partnership with a B2B platform Opporty that will see the development of a browser like extension that will enable Amazon customers to pay for their online shopping using Ethereum. Such a platform would be a game changer as Amazon does not accept cryptocurrency as payment.

The two firms intend to achieve the goal using the Plasma Cask, a technology that was highlighted by Vital Buterin in March 2018. Opporty’s concept implementation is a payments solution that resembles Bitcoin’s Lightning Network “will bring a modern day cryptocurrency economy one step closer to becoming a reality.”

In the press release, CLIC claims that the Plasma cash would “dramatically accelerate” transactions surpassing those levels on the Ethereum blockchain.

The CEO of CLIC Roman Bond said:

"Bringing cryptocurrency to the e-commerce marketplace is the merging of two next-generation industries.” He continued, “We’re excited to be working on this project with Opporty, and to move forward on a number of other ambitious projects with them as well.”

Following the successful launch of Ethereum payments on Amazon, the two collaborating firms intend to add more payment gateways for other cryptos including ERC-20 and ERC-721.