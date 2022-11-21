- Ethereum price is on the back foot on Monday morning as China lockdowns are rattling markets.
- ETH sees prices declining as ETH futures are nearing their lowest traded volume for this month.
- Expect a test at $1,073 and the risk of a new low being printed for November.
Ethereum (ETH) price is taking another dump as traders are backing away from the cryptocurrency as volumes drop rapidly. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) reported that traded futures contracts in ETH were falling sharply to the lowest levels seen since October. With fading interest from investors, expect to see a possible leg lower until finally the discount is big enough for traders to scoop up the price action by the end of this week.
ETH is not yet at a ‘Black Friday’ level that attracts traders
Ethereum price is seeing its traded volume quickly decline, CME reported on Monday morning at the start of a new trading week. Volumes in futures contracts printed a new low for November and are even flirting with the lower numbers of October. Futures, mostly traded by institutions and more experienced traders, show that interest is fading, and big whales are probably holding out for better entry points.
ETH is currently printing over 2% of losses at the European trading session, with possibly more to come. Based on the trading calendar for this week, it makes sense as Monday and Tuesday are very quiet on data, meaning that this risk-off sentiment can continue with ETH nearing $1,073 – the low of November. With Thanksgiving and Black Friday on Thursday and Friday this week, all US data is concentrated on Wednesday, where some dovish comments could come from the Fed minutes and see ETH pop higher and test $1,200 to the upside.
ETH/USD daily chart
A repetitive pattern this year in trading is that each week often sees sentiment flip, where a lower Monday often sees a higher close on Friday, or at least losses are contained. This pattern could be repeating itself, certainly with the holidays in the US where people will be spending a lot, not only on retail, but also on cryptocurrencies. Expect to see volume pick up and trigger a strong rally that pierces above $1,243 – the low of February 1, 2021 – a 10% of gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price experienced a sell-off over the weekend as the hackers who stole roughly $600 million from the now-defunct FTX exchange decided to offload their holdings.
Binance Coin price sees traders trying to avoid re-entry of the bear zone
Binance Coin (BNB) price action took another leg lower after, from a purely technical point of view, receiving a firm rejection on its topside while trying to recoup the losses from last week.
XRP is a beacon of light in the crypto winter and could be proven an outlier next week
Ripple (XRP) price is seeing bulls sticking to their guns after adventurous bulls came in and bought the dip near the low of the current low of November last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.