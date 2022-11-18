The crypto market is losing ground as far as a bullish counterstrike is concerned. The bear rally witnessed earlier in the month has formed a bearish pennant-looking formation on Bitcoin and Ethereum, which could spell bad news for the rest of the market. The resolve on the bearish congestion zone will likely occur soon.

Ethereum whales have been scooping up the altcoin through the recent dip in its price. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is close to its psychological support level at $1,200 and analysts expect a recovery in ETH price.

Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. The latest development involves the Bahamian authorities seizing the digital assets from one of the FTX exchange’s subsidiaries. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. With this narrative in mind, this week’s forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.

