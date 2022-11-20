- Ethereum price is trading nearly flat, with price action very muted this week.
- ETH price sees traders doubt what to do next as the stream of headlines is hard to follow.
- Expect to see traders await for calm moments to place their trades and ramp up prices.
Ethereum (ETH) price is still under much pressure from the upside as several technical and tail risk pressures keep price action muted. Although the rally in September looked promising, bulls could not gain traction above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The collapse of FTX could not have come at a worse crucial moment as it erased all the efforts built up over September and delivered a hard reminder to traders: tail risks are there to stay and are not going away anytime soon.
ETH price sees battle plans being formed by bulls
Ethereum price has had a very binary path in its history where it was simple to be long and stay long for 2021 and become simply bearish for 2022. Thus far, the easy part, as it becomes very choppy now for both bulls and bears to identify where and when to trade and how. A good, solid, and strict trading plan is vital to surviving this market momentum.
Current tail risks are thus crushing ETH price as inflation, the overall performance of the dollar this year and the situation in Ukraine, in addition to the technical from the 55-day and the 200-day SMA as caps on the upside. ETH looks to be in no condition to jump back above $1,404 and will see traders await lower levels around $1,000 before deciding to build up some positions for a long strategy.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Upside potential would only come if a few elements are being broken to the upside and added to the toolbox of the bulls, as those key levels would become support instead of resistance. The goal is to reach that pivotal level near $2,695 initially, which would mean a 120% price increase. Although that might look farfetched, bulls only need to break both the 55-day and the 200-day SMA by performing a weekly close above there. Once that is done, it is smooth sailing to that $2,695, as not many big technical caps are in between.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.