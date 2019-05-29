Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD bulls target $300 – Confluence Detector

Bulls return sending cryptos in the green once again following the retracement from the weekly highs.

Ethereum is strongly supported at key support zones allowing the bulls to focus on $300.

The intraday charts on the cryptocurrency market show a bullish wave that is sweeping across the board. Ethereum alongside cryptocurrencies is back in the green after find support at various key levels. Bitcoin is up, a subtle 0.17% while trading at $8,730. Ripple is trading 0.45% higher on the day while Bitcoin Cash is up 4.69%. IOTA is the market leader with gains in the excess of 6% and valued at $5.13.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is trading at $271.78. Marginally above the current value, the first resistance observed at $277.71. The confluence at these level is the previous high daily and pivot point 1-day R1. The next resistance is at $283.39 highlighted by a confluence of the pivot point 1-day R2 and the pivot point 1-week R2 as well as the 161.8% Fib retracement level. If the price manages to clear these to levels, the next target is $300.46: Pivot point 1-week R3 and the Bollinger Band daily upper.

As far as support is concerned, initial support is seen at $272.02. This level support is strong especially with a confluence made of the previous low 15-minutes, previous high 4-hour, 5 SMA 15’, previous low 1-hour, Bollinger Band 1-hour Middle, Bollinger Band 15’ middle and the 100 SMA 15’ among others. Other key support levels include $269.33 and $257.80.