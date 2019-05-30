Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD bulls are locked in on deep return within $300 territory – confluence detector
- Ethereum on Thursday in the latter part of the session is holding chunky gains of around 5.5%.
- ETH/USD extended to the upside clearing a near-term barrier, running from $270-80 range.
Ethereum price in the second part of the session on Thursday is holding decent gains of around 5.5%. The bulls have extended to the north, following a breakout out of a bullish pennant pattern formation.
ETH/USD price action via the near-term chart view, 30-minute, is moving within another bullish structure, a pennant. The formation comes as the price consolidates, subject to further potential moves north.
Looking via the daily confluence detector for major barriers of resistance and support. Firstly, to the upside; $291.33, daily pivot point resistance, $300.19, weekly pivot point resistance. To the downside, $282.47, weekly pivot point support, $270.66, daily 61.8% Fibonacci.
ETH/USD daily confluence detector
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.