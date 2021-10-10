Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prepares for new all-time highs

- Ethereum price action offered bulls a solid entry point this week with the monthly pivot and the 55-day SMA.
- ETH price was capped by profit-taking around the monthly R1 resistance level and a medium-term red descending trend line on the topside.
- Bulls are building up momentum for the break higher with possible new all-time highs next week.
Ethereum price action saw bulls flocking it at $3.250, around the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot, as favorable tailwinds hovered in cryptocurrencies. For the second week in a row, ETH price action broke above a few significant resistance levels and is building momentum for another leg higher with a possible new all-time high in Ethereum price action.
ETH price action targets $4.646 when bulls push Ethereum above the descending top line
Ethereum price action added some more buyers to the uptrend it started last week. Both the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot line offered bulls a good entry point to step in and sit tight for some solid profits. Some profit-taking happened near the monthly R1 resistance level at $3.846 and made price action fade by the end of this week. But the rally has more room to go.
The fade is considered a new discount in ETH price action, with buyers defending $3.391 and want to close the week above $3.687. Once from there, a squeeze will happen against the red descending trend line from May and be tested in August and September. A break above would be the queue for buyers who want to have a better incentive to join ETH price action, instead of risking getting stopped out so close to that descending resistance.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Ethereum price action will consolidate with a squeeze against the red descending trend line and break above it. This will add new buying volume to the uptrend and wil try to at least retest $4.646. A new all-time high would be a critical headline in the media that would lift Ethereum price action even further, with Bitcoin hitting $60.000 in tandem.
ETH price could see the favorable tailwinds turning into headwinds as price action could start to fade further. Bulls will start to back off and wait for more lucrative discounts as they consider ETH price overvalued. Expect bears to go in for the kill quickly and cut short ETH price action towards $2.695. If bears can break the 200-day SMA just below, it could spell the beginning of a downtrend towards $2.000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Altcoin lag while BTC marches higher
BTC hits $56,000 faces selling pressure during the Friday trade session. ETH is showing signs of exhaustion, momentum slowing despite primary bullish breakout conditions. XRP remains muted and mostly unresponsive compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum
Analysts claim Solana is the “Netflix” of crypto as SOL rises toward $1,300
Experts believe that Solana's interoperability is higher than Algorand's, making it a superior blockchain network. Kyle Samani recently explained how Solana scales through parallelism, making it the "Netflix" of cryptocurrencies.
Polkadot price forms Golden Cross as DOT signals 48% gains
Polkadot price action has been kind to bulls in October with already 36$ of gains. A Golden Cross was formed at the end of September after cutting previous losses.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.