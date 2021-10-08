Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum – European Wrap 8 October

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC ready to tackle $60,000 as investors front-run ETF approval
Bitcoin price has positioned itself for a correction after the recent uptick in buying pressure. While the uptick made sense from a technical perspective, the rate of the uptrend did not and could be attributed to the renewed hype around the approval of a futures ETF.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Institutions ditch Bitcoin for Ethereum as ETH becomes the gateway to Web3
Institutional interest in DeFi is on the rise. MetaMask Institutional (MMI), the institutional arm of Ethereum wallet MetaMask, has partnered with institutions to access DeFi protocols.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Institutions ditch Bitcoin for Ethereum as ETH becomes gateway to Web3
Institutional interest in DeFi is on the rise. MetaMask Institutional (MMI), the institutional arm of the Ethereum wallet MetaMask, has partnered with institutions to access DeFi protocols.
XRP price consolidates before it pops to $1.42
Ripple (XRP) price action drew in favor of the bulls this week, but price action got distorted on Wednesday with a breakout in both directions, scrambling buyers to get back in and defend the rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC ready to tackle $60,000 as investors front-run ETF approval
Bitcoin price has positioned itself for a correction after the recent uptick in buying pressure. While the uptick made sense from a technical perspective, the rate of the uptrend did not and could be attributed to the renewed hype around the approval of a futures ETF.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar looks to undo 21% gains
XLM price witnessed a decent run-up starting on September 28. This uptrend paused between October 2 and October 6 before extending higher. Now, Stellar bulls are nowhere to be found, leading to a pullback that threatens to undo those very gains.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.