Ethereum price recovers losses in the Asian session after sliding lower during February 22’s US session.

This pullback could result in a retest of $1,744 if ETH flips the $1,674 hurdle.

But a failure to stay above $1,744 could result in a sweep of $1,604 or a deeper correction to $1,551.

Ethereum price is in limbo as it hovers below the midpoint of a recent downswing. Depending on how ETH produces a four-hour or a daily candlestick close relative to this level, ETH will either trigger a minor run-up or continue its descent. But until then, the smart contract token shows no discernible directional bias.

Ethereum price in confusion

Ethereum price set up a local top at $1,744 on February 16. After this point, ETH attempted to crawl higher, but profit-taking, coupled with non-existent momentum for Bitcoin, led to consolidation. This brief sideways movement left a lot of uncollected liquidity to the upside, around $1,721 and triggered a correction to $1,604.

As a result of this move, the inefficiency, extending from $1,591 to 1,623, was extinguished. As this brief advent of bears ended, Ethereum price attempted recovery and bounced 5.32% so far, tagging the midpoint of the said range at $1,674.

A flip of this level followed by sustenance could catalyze Ethereum price to trigger another recovery rally that tags the range high at $1,744. In a highly bullish case, this move could also extend higher and retest the $2,000 psychological level.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

While the bullish outlook for Ethereum price seems plausible, it is dependent on ETH flipping the range’s midpoint at $1,674. A failure to do so could result in the smart contract token resuming its descent.

In such a case, Ethereum price could revisit the range low at $1,604. The bears’ ideal target could be inefficiency, extending from $1,565 to $1,551.