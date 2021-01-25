Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes $3,000 as network activity explodes and scarcity grows

- Ethereum price has just hit a new all-time high at $1,475 and aims higher.
- Most on-chain metrics have turned bullish for ETH despite rising prices.
Ethereum has finally hit a clear new all-time high across all exchanges, and it’s currently under a healthy consolidation period. Over the past week, Ethereum’s dominance over the market increased from 13% to 17%, while Bitcoin lost close to five percentage points.
Ethereum price gears up for $3,000 as most indicators turn bullish
The Eth2 deposit contract continues to receive more Ethereum. At the time of writing, it holds around 2.83 million ETH worth over $4 billion at current prices. This is a significant number of Ethereum coins that are locked and cannot be sold.
ETH coins locked
In addition to the 2.83 million ETH locked inside Eth2, there are also 7 million ETH locked across DeFi protocols and projects, which means close to 10 million ETH are currently not truly in circulation, increasing its scarcity significantly, and therefore, bullish pressure.
ETH Transactions chart
One of the main strengths of Ethereum during this run has been a massive increase in the number of transactions in the past several months. The digital asset has reached a 7-day average of 1.15 million transactions, which is almost higher than its peak of transactions in January 2018.
Ethereum exchange Netflow
On January 22, 2021, Ethereum saw a colossal spike in the number of coins withdrawn from exchanges. Around 659,000 ETH left exchanges in just a single hour, which is the largest amount ever and indicates traders and investors are not interested in selling the digital asset currently.
Ethereum supply on exchanges chart
Although this kind of spikes is not common, the total number of ETH inside exchanges has been declining since March 2020, from a high of 27% of Ethereum to only 20.8% currently, a notable decay. This is a key aspect that should allow Ethereum price to continue rising as demand quickly outpaces supply scarcity.
Total Value Locked chart
The DeFi industry has seen a tremendous surge of money in the past few weeks, from $15.4 billion on December 31, 2020, to a current all-time high of $26.5 billion. Considering that around 90% of all DeFi projects are built on Ethereum, this metric shows how fast the ecosystem is growing, and it’s undoubtedly bullish for ETH.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
However, despite all the positive indicators and on-chain metrics in favor of Ethereum, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 4-hour chart, which, in the past, has proven to be a reliable call. This could mean that Ethereum price is poised for a short-term pullback before resuming its uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bids farewell to $40,000 as downswing targets $22,000
The cryptocurrency weekend session was characterized by mixed price reactions across the board, starting with Ethereum upswing toward $1,500 and Bitcoin's stability above $30,000. Besides Ether's rally, other selected altcoins such as Aave, Uniswap, Synthetix and SushiSwap spiked massively.
AAVE price discovery continues, almost clocking $300
Aave joined the likes Uniswap, Ethereum and SushiSwap to lead recovery during the weekend session. This decentralized token has grown in value by 235% in January alone.
UNI DeFi darling explodes to new record high, breakout unstoppable to $15
Uniswap price went ballistic the entire weekend session, trading record high after record high. The leading decentralized finance (DeFi) token is still up a whopping 31% to exchange hands at $12.83.
Major cities to pioneer China's digital currency electronic payment trials ahead of 2021 launch
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has made tremendous progress in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Asian economic giant's latest is the expansion of the trials for the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) to major cities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.