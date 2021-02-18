Ethereum price needs to cross one hurdle before it can reach $2,000

- ETH/USD refreshes record top as bulls flirt with $1,900.
- Six-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters.
- Previous resistance line from Saturday offers immediate support.
Ethereum bulls are unstoppable as the altcoin refreshes record top with $1,899 figure, still rising, amid the early Thursday.
Although bullish MACD joins the cryptocurrency pair’s upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support, to favor the ETH/USD bulls, an upward sloping trend line from January 10, at $1,960 now, may challenge the quote’s further upside.
In a case where the ETH/USD buyers dominate past-$1,960, which is more likely, the $2,000 psychological magnet will pop-up on their radar.
Meanwhile, pullback moves can eye to retest the previous resistance line, at $1,800 now.
If at all the ETH/USD sellers sneak it below $1,800 another support line from February 07, currently $1,725, will test the quote’s further weakness.
To sum up, Ethereum bulls have a bumpy road ahead while the downside moves have multiple filters.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional imoprtant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1897.76
|Today Daily Change
|45.76
|Today Daily Change %
|2.47%
|Today daily open
|1852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1659.03
|Daily SMA50
|1357.25
|Daily SMA100
|965.12
|Daily SMA200
|675.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1733.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1868.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1493.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1477.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|715.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1810.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1771.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1690.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1647.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1895.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1938.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2018.86
