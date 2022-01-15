Ethereum price maintains bullish momentum as ETH eyes retest of $3,700

Ethereum price has bounced off the $2,927 to $3,151 daily demand zone showing bullish interest.

A further uptrend is possible for ETH as it eyes retest of the 2-day supply zone, extending from $3,675 to $3,862.

A breakdown of the $2,927 barrier will indicate a shift in trend favoring the bears and invalidate the bullish thesis.

Ethereum price shows a bullish intention as it bounces off a crucial support level and approaches a significant hurdle. Breaching the said hurdle will open ETH a path to retest a resistance level in an attempt to set a higher high.

Ethereum price persists its bullishness

Ethereum price bounced off the weekly support level at $3,061 and left behind a daily demand zone, extending from $2,927 to $3,151. So far, ETH has seen 13.6% surge and is currently hovering around $3,315.

A continuation of its journey up north will allow ETH to retest the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,464. While this hurdle is crucial and will take a significant amount of buying pressure to overcome it; doing so, will allow the Ethereum price to stay on its course.

The 2-day supply zone, stretching from $3,675 to $3,862 will be the next hurdle that ETH will retest, bringing the total run-up to 10%.

While there is a chance Ethereum price could stop here and set up a local top, investors should remain open to the idea of a further climb to retest the 50-day SMA at $3,881. In a highly bullish case, Ethereum price could revisit the $4,066 weekly resistance barrier.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if Ethereum price fails to pick up momentum and rally higher, there is a chance it could return to retest the daily demand zone, ranging from $2,927 to $3,151.

A daily candlestick close below $2,927 will create a lower low, shifting the odds in the bears’ favor. This development could trigger a 7% crash to the weekly support level at $2,712.