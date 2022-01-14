Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820

- Ethereum price is forming a bullish chart pattern that projects a 12% bounce toward $3,820.
- Only a slice above $3,398 would validate the optimistic forecast.
- A stiff hurdle may emerge at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,709.
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. ETH bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398, validating the optimistic thesis.
Ethereum bulls eye 12% climb
Ethereum price is currently forming a cup-and-handle pattern on the 4-hour chart, suggesting a bullish reversal could be in the offing. In order for the bullish target given by the governing technical pattern to be on the radar, ETH must slice above the neckline at $3,398.
The first line of resistance for Ethereum price is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,347. If the bulls manage to overcome this obstacle, ETH may aim to tag the neckline of the prevailing chart pattern at $3,398.
A slice above the neckline may put a 12% climb toward $3,820 on the radar, validating the bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price will continue to face challenges ahead before the optimistic target could be reached. The following hurdle for ETH is at the 50% retracement level at $3,453, then at the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,488.
Additional headwinds may emerge at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,558, then at the declining resistance line at $3,709, coinciding with the 200 four-hour SMA and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Only a slice above the aforementioned obstacle would offer Ethereum price an opportunity to reach $3,820, intersecting with the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
However, if selling pressure increases, Ethereum price will discover immediate support at the 21 four-hour SMA at $3,245, then at the 50 four-hour SMA at $3,216, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
An additional spike in sell orders may push Ethereum price lower toward the January 11 low at $2,979.
Chainlink must return above this price level or LINK will fall back to $20
Chainlink price is facing difficulties moving above a significant resistance zone on the weekly chart. Failure to close above this resistance on the weekly chart could trigger a strong resumption of falling prices.
Cardano price presents buy opportunity before ADA gears up for 40% ascent
Cardano price could tag lower levels before ADA bulls prepare to reverse the period of underperformance. The Ethereum killer could slide toward the January 10 low at $1.07 before falling toward the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.04.
Algorand price due for a 25% upswing as ALGO reveals a bullish setup
Algorand price has seen a considerable drop over the past 24 hours and shows that this bearish outlook might be coming to an end. As ALGO finds its footing at the current support level, investors can position themselves to maximize the gains that will follow.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.