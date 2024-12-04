Ethereum price today: $3,820

Ethereum whales are hitting exchanges with heavy buying pressure as revealed in its on-chain coin flows.

Ethereum ETFs stretched their inflow streak to seven consecutive days, the highest since its launch.

Ethereum is on the verge of completing a move that could spark a rally toward its all-time high of $4,868.

Ethereum (ETH) saw a 7% increase on Wednesday as whales increased their buying activity from exchanges and across ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs). If the trend continues and ETH completes a cup and handle pattern, it could go on to smash its all-time high resistance at $4,868.

Ethereum whales lead buying activity amid strong ETF inflows

Ethereum whales displayed mixed on-chain behavior in the past five days. While whales holding between 100K to 1 million ETH depleted their holdings by 490K ETH, whales holding between 10K to 100K ETH increased their stash by 460K ETH. The total number of Ethereum holders also increased to 133.21 million on December 4, indicating rising investor interest in the top altcoin.

ETH Holders ( 100K - 1M & 10K to 100K) | Santiment

This shows that coins are potentially flowing from institutions like crypto exchanges to retail whales, as also evident in the depleting exchange reserve. If the trend continues, whale buying activity could push ETH's price toward its all-time high resistance of $4,868.

ETH Exchange Reserve | CryptoQuant

ETH's circulating supply has also followed a downtrend in the past few days with a 1K ETH reduction, per Ultrasound.money. This indicates the number of ETH burned is rising. When ETH supply growth falls during a period of heightened bullish momentum, it leads to an opposite price reaction.

A similar bullish sentiment is evident in ETH staking flows, which have seen four consecutive days of inflows. When investors lock their assets in staking protocols, it signifies potential long-term holding, reducing selling pressure.

ETH Staking Flows | IntoTheBlock

Meanwhile, US spot Ethereum ETFs posted net inflows of $132.6 million, marking seven consecutive days of positive flows for the first time since their launch. With the recently increased institutional buying activity, their net flows have reached over $733 million in inflows despite a $3.42 billion exodus from Grayscale's Ethereum Trust (ETHE), per Coinglass data.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH on the brink of a defining trend move

Ethereum rallied 7% in the past 24 hours, sparking over $62.87 million in futures liquidations. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $15.49 million and $47.38 million, respectively.

Ethereum is testing the descending trendline resistance of a key symmetry triangle extending from November 8, 2021. If ETH sustains a high volume move above this trendline, it could rally to complete a short-term rounded bottom move to test its all-time high resistance at $4,868.

ETH/USDT weekly chart

A successful move above its all-time high will validate a cup and handle pattern, which could see ETH sustain a long-term rally.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) are above neutral levels, indicating dominant bullish momentum.

A daily candlestick close below $3,400 will invalidate the thesis and send ETH to find support near the $2,817 level.