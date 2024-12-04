Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptomarket stabilizes after South Korea reverses martial law

- Bitcoin price hovers around $95,700 on Wednesday; technical indicators show weakness.
- Ethereum finds support around the weekly level of $3,454, indicating a rally towards $4,000.
- Ripple price hovers above the $2.55 level after rallying more than 10% so far this week.
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.
Bitcoin bulls show signs of relenting
Bitcoin price began the week with a 1.38% decline, hitting a low of $93,578 on Tuesday, but it recovered and closed above $95,800. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $95,700.
If BTC continues to decline, it could extend the correction to retest its $90,000 support level.
Momentum indicators support Bitcoin's correction thesis. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 62, rejected for its overbought level of 70 and points downwards, indicating weak bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover, generating sell signals. The MACD also shows rising red histogram bars below the neutral line zero, suggesting that Bitcoin’s price could experience downward momentum.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC continues its upward momentum, it could rally to reach its all-time high (ATH) level of $99,588.
Ethereum poised for a rally as it finds support around the weekly level
Ethereum price retested and found support around the weekly level of $3,454 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, it trades slightly above $3,670.
If the $3,454 level holds, ETH could extend the rally to retest the psychologically important $4,000 level.
The RSI indicator on the daily chart reads at 66, above its neutral level of 50 and points upwards, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction well below overbought conditions.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH declines and closes below the $3,454 level, it could face a pullback to retest the $3,335 support level.
Ripple bulls eye for $3.00 mark
Ripple price surged more than 18% on Monday and extended the gains on Tuesday, reaching a new six-year high of $2.90, then declined 7.8%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades slightly higher, around $2.55.
If XRP continues the upward trend, it could extend the rally to retest its psychologically important level of $3.00.However, the RSI stands at 83, signaling overbought conditions and suggesting an increasing risk of a correction. The RSI’s move out of overbought territory could signify a pullback.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If XRP fails to maintain the upward momentum and faces a pullback, it could decline to retest its $1.96 support level.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ripple whales prevent XRP decline after soaking $4 billion in sell pressure from realized profits
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Tuesday after news of South Korea declaring martial law sparked a surge in selling activity and significant profit-taking among investors. However, whales have stepped up buying pressure as the token looks to stage a recovery.
Paul Atkins shows reluctance to replace SEC Chair Gary Gensler
Donald Trump's transition team is yet to find a candidate to replace Gary Gensler as SEC Chair in January. Paul Atkins, the favorite to replace Gensler, has reportedly shown reluctance toward the position. Other top choices for SEC Chair include Teresa Goody Guillén, Brian Brooks and Robert Stebbins.
Crypto Today: BTC holds $95K, Cardano sets $700M record, Tron and Avalanche advance.
Bitcoin price consolidated around the $95,000 mark on Tuesday, as traders continue to rotate profits towards the altcoin markets. Positive sentiment surrounding potential altcoin ETF approvals in 2025 has sparked a major accumulation wave across the altcoin markets.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Traders move $380M as DOGE mirrors Bitcoin’s pullback
Dogecoin price continues to consolidate below the $0.40 level on Tuesday, down 16% within the daily timeframe. After multiple failed attempts at breaching $0.50 over the past week, speculative traders have moved to scale down their DOGE positions.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
