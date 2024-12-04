Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptomarket stabilizes after South Korea reverses martial law

Bitcoin price hovers around $95,700 on Wednesday; technical indicators show weakness.

Ethereum finds support around the weekly level of $3,454, indicating a rally towards $4,000.

Ripple price hovers above the $2.55 level after rallying more than 10% so far this week.

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.

Bitcoin bulls show signs of relenting

Bitcoin price began the week with a 1.38% decline, hitting a low of $93,578 on Tuesday, but it recovered and closed above $95,800. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $95,700.

If BTC continues to decline, it could extend the correction to retest its $90,000 support level.

Momentum indicators support Bitcoin's correction thesis. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 62, rejected for its overbought level of 70 and points downwards, indicating weak bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover, generating sell signals. The MACD also shows rising red histogram bars below the neutral line zero, suggesting that Bitcoin’s price could experience downward momentum.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC continues its upward momentum, it could rally to reach its all-time high (ATH) level of $99,588.

Ethereum poised for a rally as it finds support around the weekly level

Ethereum price retested and found support around the weekly level of $3,454 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, it trades slightly above $3,670.

If the $3,454 level holds, ETH could extend the rally to retest the psychologically important $4,000 level.

The RSI indicator on the daily chart reads at 66, above its neutral level of 50 and points upwards, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction well below overbought conditions.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH declines and closes below the $3,454 level, it could face a pullback to retest the $3,335 support level.

Ripple bulls eye for $3.00 mark

Ripple price surged more than 18% on Monday and extended the gains on Tuesday, reaching a new six-year high of $2.90, then declined 7.8%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades slightly higher, around $2.55.

If XRP continues the upward trend, it could extend the rally to retest its psychologically important level of $3.00.However, the RSI stands at 83, signaling overbought conditions and suggesting an increasing risk of a correction. The RSI’s move out of overbought territory could signify a pullback.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If XRP fails to maintain the upward momentum and faces a pullback, it could decline to retest its $1.96 support level.