Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rally 35% as investors anticipate a historically positive February

Ethereum price today: $3,120

Ethereum has posted more positive returns in February than in any other month.

Daily active addresses on Ethereum surged to a yearly high above 588,000.

Ethereum could pull off a 35% rally if it breaks the upper boundary resistance of a falling wedge pattern.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $3,100 on Wednesday, with indications that investors might be positioning for a potential rally in February. From a technical perspective, ETH could rise by 35% if it achieves a high-volume move above the resistance level of a falling wedge pattern.

Ethereum could resume its uptrend in February

Ethereum is on track to end January for the second consecutive year with negative returns due to heightened negative sentiments surrounding the Ethereum Foundation and a wider choppy crypto market.

However, February could bring attention back to ETH as it has recorded more positive returns for the top altcoin than any other month.

ETH's only negative return in February dates back to the crypto market crash of 2018 that began in the month. Since then, ETH has consistently seen positive returns in the month, experiencing a 46.28% gain in February 2024.

On average, ETH has returned 17.13% in February, historically making it its second-best performing month.

Ethereum Monthly Returns. Source: Coinglass

If history repeats, ETH could begin an uptrend in the next few days or weeks.

On-chain data indicates investors may be positioning for the February move with United States (US) President Donald Trump's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform increasing its Ethereum holdings to $250 million worth of ETH and staked ETH in the past days, per Arkham data. The platform is also expanding its holdings in the Ethereum DeFi landscape with AAVE, LINK and ENA purchases.

Ethereum exchange net flows also suggest that investors show a buy-side bias with increasing net ETH withdrawals across most top exchanges in the past week. This indicates that more investors are buying than selling ETH through crypto exchanges.

ETH Exchange Net Flows. Source: Coinglass

Furthermore, Ethereum's daily active addresses (DAA) suggest a bullish outlook, rising to a one-year high of 588,782 on Saturday. The seven-day moving average of the DAA also reached a new yearly high, signaling rising user interest.

Ethereum Daily Active Addresses (7DMA). Source: CryptoQuant

Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a net outflow of $136.20 million on Tuesday, according to Coinglass data.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Can ETH pull off a 35% rally?

Ethereum experienced $67 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $32.48 million and $34.52 million, respectively.

ETH is currently trading within a falling wedge pattern. This pattern is characterized by an upper boundary descending trend line that connects lower highs and a lower boundary line that connects lower lows. The falling wedge pattern is considered bullish as it indicates that a downtrend is losing momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH breaks above the wedge's upper boundary resistance and establishes it as support, it could rally 35% above its three-year high resistance at $4,100. It's important to note that the $4,100 resistance could be difficult to overcome as it was a key sell zone in 2024, indicating strong selling pressure at this level. ETH also faces key resistances near $3,550 and $3,770.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are currently below their neutral levels, indicating dominant bearish momentum in the market.

On the other hand, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has retreated from the oversold region, signaling a potential reversal in the bearish trend. These indicators provide valuable insights into the current market sentiment and potential price movements.

On the downside, if ETH breaches the support zone between $2,800 and $3,000, it could invalidate the thesis and spark a 25% decline.