Ethereum Price Forecast: DeFi founder says L2 roadmap is like “band-aid” and limits ETH value accrual

Ethereum price today: $3,140
- Ethereum L2 roadmap hinders composability and limits ETH value accrual, says DeFi founder.
- Options data shows Ethereum traders expect short-term volatility but maintain a long-term bullish bias.
- Technical indicators suggest dominant bearish momentum as ETH continues to attempt a recovery above $3,200.
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,140 on Tuesday as it looks to attempt a recovery from the recent DeepSeek-triggered market decline. While traders are positioning for short-term volatility, a decentralized finance (DeFi) founder weighs in on Ethereum's Layer 2 roadmap.
Ethereum Layer 2 roadmap is "more of a band-aid," says DeFi founder
Despite the recent downturn triggered by DeepSeek, ETH has been suffering from negative sentiment in the past week due to community members' criticisms of the Ethereum Foundation's (EF) leadership structure and rollup-centric or Layer 2 roadmap.
Michael Egorov, founder of decentralized exchange Curve Finance, echoed a similar sentiment in a note shared with FXStreet. Egorov said that L2s are "more of a band-aid [...] and temporary solution than something to build a sustainable strategy on."
He highlighted that the rollup roadmap hinders composability and "leaks" most of ETH's value to L2 tokens and the companies operating them.
"While ETH can still accrue value, this leakage would considerably hamper Ethereum's potential. In a world where L2s dominate, ETH might hit $10K in value," wrote Egorov. "But a unified Ethereum that scales cohesively through L1 could potentially have orders of magnitude larger value."
Meanwhile, in its daily market insight shared with FXStreet, Sean Dawson, Head of Research at derivatives exchange Derive, said the recent ETH downturn sparked a surge in the ETH options market with 1-day at-the-money (ATM) implied volatility (IV) rising from 67% to 93%.
Dawson noted uncertainty in the traditional markets — which has been showing a correlation with cryptocurrencies — is pushing traders to hedge their positions with puts.
"The large inflows into options and the overall rise in volatility suggest that traders expect market conditions to remain unpredictable in the short term. But longer-term, the sentiment is holding steady, with calls still dominating the market for ETH despite the recent pullback," wrote Dawson.
"Given the close market correlation with US equities, the next couple of months will likely remain volatile, as investors digest broader macroeconomic factors alongside crypto's evolving narrative."
Ethereum Price Forecast: Technical indicators suggest prevailing bearish momentum
Ethereum sustained over $48.25 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions is $14.55 million and $33.70 million, respectively.
ETH is attempting to reclaim the $3,200 support level after the market-wide bearish pressure on Monday, which saw its price briefly touch the psychological level of $3,000. If ETH reclaims $3,200, it faces another hurdle at the descending trendline resistance of a right-angled triangle pattern. ETH has to overcome this resistance to resume its uptrend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
However, if ETH continues seeing a rejection at $3,200, it could breach the $3,000 level to find support near the $2,817 critical support level that bulls held for four months — from April to July 2024.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) technical indicators are below their neutral levels, indicating dominant bearish momentum.
A daily candlestick close above $4,100 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovers slightly as MicroStrategy adds 10,107 BTC and launches STRK
Bitcoin’s price recovers slightly, trading above $102,000 on Tuesday after reaching a low of $97,777 the previous day. BTC’s recovery was driven by MicroStrategy’s purchase of 10,107 BTC for $1.1 billion and the launch of its convertible preferred stock STRK, available to institutional investors and select retail investors.
Sui and Ondo Price Forecast: SUI and ONDO bears eye for double-digit crash
Sui (SUI) and Ondo (ONDO) prices hover around $3.90 and $1.33 on Tuesday after declining recently. Both altcoins could be poised for a double-digit crash ahead as Sui technical indicators show bearish momentum, while ONDO funding rates are negative.
Ripple expands reach with key licenses in New York and Texas, XRP briefly slips below $3
XRP briefly slipped below $3.00 on Monday following Ripple's announcement that it has obtained Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in New York and Texas, permitting customers in the region to enjoy its services.
Jupiter Price Forecast: JUP remains firm despite market correction
Jupiter’s (JUP) price extends its gains, trading around $1.23 and rallying nearly 10% on Tuesday after a 7% rise the previous day. The recent JUP buyback and 3 billion token burn announcement was revealed in its Catstanbul event, further supporting JUP’s bullish outlook.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.