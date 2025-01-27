Ethereum price today: $3,060
- Ethereum investors booked profits of over $430 million during the weekend.
- Whales and derivatives traders remain optimistic despite rising selling activity.
- Ethereum could experience a 25% crash if it sustains a high volume decline below the $3,000 support level.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 8% on Friday following rising selling activity in the crypto market after Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek went live. The top altcoin could be on the verge of validating a move that could send its price crashing over 25%. However, whales and derivatives traders remain optimistic, slowly buying the dip.
Ethereum selling activity rises, whales remain optimistic
A few Ethereum investors panicked and sold their assets over the weekend, sending the top altcoin below the $3,200 level. This is evidenced in the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, which shows that investors booked profits of over $430 million on Saturday. With the price decline extending to Monday, some investors have realized over $50 million in losses.
ETH Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
The selling activity was initiated by both short-term and long-term holders as indicated by a spike in the Dormant Circulation metric across all age bands of investors. If this trend continues, ETH's decline could accelerate.
ETH Dormant Circulation. Source: Santiment
However, Ethereum's supply distribution reveals whales are slowly buying the dip, scooping over 120,000 ETH in the past three days.
ETH Supply Distribution (10K - 100K). Source: Santiment
A similar trend is visible in the derivatives market with the open interest of Ethereum futures rising to 9.77 million ETH on Monday despite the price decline. This indicates that investors may be betting on a quick price recovery as opposed to closing positions due to panic.
ETH Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Meanwhile, in a Friday call, most Layer 2 executives agreed that they could implement "based" and "native" rollups to improve Ethereum's decentralization and liveness.
Additionally, venture capital firm Paradigm authored a post on Saturday calling for an acceleration in the pace of Ethereum development as opposed to slowing down upgrades to protect its decentralized status.
"There is reasonable debate about what Ethereum's north star should be. But wherever you think Ethereum should go, surely it is better to get there faster," the post states.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see a 25% crash if the $3,000 support level fails
Ethereum has experienced over $140.22 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $121.61 million and $18.62 million, respectively.
Ethereum is developing a Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) pattern on the 8-hour chart after declining below the $3,200 level — which bulls have defended in the past month. The top altcoin is moving toward the support near the $3,000 psychological level.
ETH/USDT 8-hour chart
If ETH sustains a high volume decline below $3,000, its price could crash over 25% to find support near the historically high demand zone of $2,200. The level is obtained by measuring the height of the H&S pattern and projecting it downward from the $3,000 level.
On the other hand, the $2,817 level, which served as a critical support level between April and July 2024, could help prevent such a sharp decline. However, a breach of this level will accelerate the bearish pressure.
On the upside, ETH could begin an uptrend if it rallies above a descending trendline extending from December 16.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are below their neutral levels, indicating dominant bearish momentum.
A daily candlestick close above $3,550 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto traders gear for President Trump’s plan to tackle inflation, Bitcoin eyes rally above $100,000
Bitcoin corrects below the $100,000 milestone on Monday, slipping nearly 10% from its all-time high of $109,558 reached on January 20. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has declined to a low of $97,777, even as institutional investors remain bullish on Bitcoin.
Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE eyes for 20% crash
Pepe continues its decline, trading around $0.000012 and dipping nearly 10% at the time of writing on Monday after correcting more than 12% the previous week. PEPE’s long-to-short ratio trades below one, indicating more traders are betting on the frog-based meme coin to fall.
Dog-based meme coins DOGE and SHIB dip as bearish bets increase among traders
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices continue to decline on Monday after correcting more than 6% in the previous week. DOGE and SHIB long-to-short ratio trades are below one, indicating more traders are betting for dog-based meme coins to fall.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP momentum indicators hint at correction
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are approaching their crucial support levels on Monday; a firm close below would lead to a correction. Ripple (XRP) price follows BTC and ETH as it nears its ascending trendline; a close below would lead to a pullback ahead.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.