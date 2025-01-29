Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP volatility spikes expected on Fed rate decision

Bitcoin hovers around $101,700 on Wednesday after declining for four consecutive days since Saturday.

Ethereum price closes below its 200-day EMA at $3,135, hinting at a correction ahead.

Ripple price is sliding toward its ascending trendline support; a close below would lead to a decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $101,700 on Wednesday after declining for four consecutive days since Saturday. Ethereum (ETH) price follows BTC’s footsteps, closing below its key level, hinting at a correction ahead. Ripple (XRP) is sliding toward its ascending trendline support; a close below would lead to a decline.

Bitcoin price is poised for a downleg if it closes below the 50-day EMA

Bitcoin price dipped but recovered its fall after retesting its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $98,223 and closed above $102,000 on Monday. However, it declined slightly on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $101,700 level.

If BTC breaks below $100,000 and closes below the 50-day EMA on a daily basis, it could extend the decline to test its next key support around $90,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 52, above its neutral level of 50 on Monday, but points downwards, indicating a weakness in bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flips a bearish crossover on Tuesday, giving a sell signal and suggesting a downtrend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC continues recovering, it could retest its January 20 all-time high of $109,588.

Ethereum price is set for a downturn as it closed below its 200-day EMA

Ethereum price declined 7.3% since Sunday and closed below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3,135 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades slightly above retesting its 200-day EMA at $3,135.

If the 200-day EMA holds as resistance, ETH would extend the decline to test its psychological importance level of $3,000. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its next daily support at 2,810.

The RSI indicator on the daily chart reads 41, below its neutral level of 50, pointing downwards, indicating bearish momentum. The MACD indicator also shows a bearish crossover on Sunday, indicating a downward trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if ETH breaks above the $3,135 EMA holds as support, it could extend the recovery to test its daily resistance level at $3,730.

Ripple price is primed for a correction if it closes below its ascending trendline

Ripple price faced resistance around the $3.40 level last week. On Monday, XRP bounced off its ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple low levels since early January) around $2.72. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $3.08.

If Ripple breaks below the ascending trendline and closes below $2.72, it could extend the decline to test its next daily support at $1.96.

The RSI indicator reads 61, above its neutral value of 50 and points downwards after rejection from its overbought level of 70 on January 18, indicating weakness in bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD flipped a bearish crossover on Sunday, giving sell signals and suggesting a downtrend.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to test its $3.40 resistance level.