President Trump's memecoin leads crypto unlock with incoming supply pressure of over $320 million

- Team members of the TRUMP meme coin launched by President Trump before his inauguration will receive $321.6 million worth of token unlocks next week.
- TRUMP unlock accounts for over 60% of next week's insider unlocks worth $519 million.
- Fast Token and Arbitrum team members will also receive unlocks of $80.6 million and $27.2 million, respectively.
Official Trump (TRUMP), launched by President Trump, will unlock over $320 million worth of its tokens to team members next week despite the dominant risk-off sentiment across the crypto market.
Incoming TRUMP unlock could stretch its decline
Team members of the TRUMP meme coin will receive $321.6 million of unlocked tokens next week, according to data from Tokenomist.
Token unlocks can lead to price declines if the new supply is sold in the open market. The negative sentiment surrounding unlocks could quickly spark selling pressure as investors may price in the new supply ahead of time.
The unlock could put further pressure on TRUMP holders, who have experienced significant drawdowns in the past months following increased risk-off sentiment dominating the crypto market.
President Donald Trump announced the launch of TRUMP in a Truth Social post two days before his inauguration on January 18. Since peaking at an all-time high of $73.43 on January 19, TRUMP has declined by 89%, trading around $8.05 at press time, per CoinGecko data.
TRUMP/USD daily chart
The upcoming unlock, representing 40 million TRUMP, will increase the meme coin's new circulating supply to about 240 million TRUMP — still far below its total supply of 1 billion TRUMP. Hence, the token risks further downside pressure, especially if it sees more unlocks under current market conditions.
The decline in TRUMP mirrors that of the broader meme coin sector, which has plunged from a market cap of $127.26 billion in December to $45.64 billion on Friday, per CoinMarketCap data.
While the TRUMP unlock accounts for over 60% of next week's $519 million insider unlock, Fast Token (FTN) and Arbitrum (ARB) team members will also receive new unlocked supply worth $80.6 million and $27.2 million, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP steady as China slaps 125% tariff on US, weekend sell-off looming?
The Cryptocurrency market shows stability at the time of writing on Friday, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding steady at $82,584, Ethereum (ETH) at $1,569, and Ripple (XRP) maintaining its position above $2.00.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilze – Why crypto is in limbo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilize on Friday as crypto market capitalization steadies around $2.69 trillion. Crypto traders are recovering from the swing in token prices and the Monday bloodbath.
Can FTX’s 186,000 unstaked SOL dampen Solana price breakout hopes?
Solana price edges higher and trades at $117.31 at the time of writing on Friday, marking a 3.4% increase from the $112.80 open. The smart contracts token corrected lower the previous day, following a sharp recovery to $120 induced by US President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
