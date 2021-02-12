Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH braces for $2,000 amid bullish technical set-up

- ETH/USD wavers around intraday high while extending Thursday’s recovery moves near record top.
- Ascending trend channel, strong RSI joins MACD conditions and sustained trading beyond 100-bar SMA to favor buyers.
- Sellers to have a bumpy road before revisiting early January levels.
ETH/USD eases from the day’s top of $1,807.95 to currently around $1,790 during early Friday. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the previous day’s upside momentum inside a short-term ascending triangle.
Also favoring the ethereum buyers is the strong RSI conditions, receding strength of the bearish MACD and a three-week-old rising trend channel formation.
Considering the quote’s latest pullback moves, the support line of the weekly triangle and 21-bar SMA, near $1,760, can restrict immediate downside. However, any further weakness may not refrain from challenging the bullish chart formation while directing ETH/USD bears toward $1,550.
It should be noted that the sellers need validation from a 100-bar SMA level of $1,533 to challenge the uptrend.
Alternatively, the stated triangle’s resistance near $1,870 and the channel’s upper line near $1,920 can test the ETH/USD bulls targeting the $2,000 psychological magnet.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.97
|Today Daily Change
|4.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1787.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1509.45
|Daily SMA50
|1220.07
|Daily SMA100
|882.44
|Daily SMA200
|631.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1819
|Previous Daily Low
|1704.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1763.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1271.31
|Previous Monthly High
|1477.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|715.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1748.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1721.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1655.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1606.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1836.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1884.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1950.91
