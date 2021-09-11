Ethereum might be the most diversified Layer 2 bet with 600% upside potential

- Solana, a non-Ethereum virtual machine compatible chain, has witnessed an exponential rise in TVL, posing a threat to the ETH ecosystem.
- On-chain activity and user adoption of Ethereum is rising, undeterred by the recent drop in price, bullish for the altcoin.
- Analysts observe similarities between Ethereum’s ongoing rally and Bitcoin’s 2017 bull run, target $20,000 by the end of 2021.
Reduction in Ethereum supply and plummeting spot exchange reserves of Ether indicate a bullish outlook.
Ethereum rally to $20,000 becomes more likely with recent updates
After a successive price rise over four weeks in a row, Solana has hit a market capitalization of $51.7 billion, garnering mainstream media attention as an Ethereum rival. Among other layer one protocols, Solana is the only one that is not compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, the network’s Turing-complete machine that interacts with smart contracts.
Solana’s meteoric rise has positioned it as a top contender for capturing larger DeFi market share in competition with Ethereum.
The launch of ETH2 (migration of Ethereum from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake) will see Ethereum capturing an even larger share of the DeFi and NFT market, boosting the demand and utility for Ether.
The altcoin’s open interest in perpetual futures contracts has hit a new all-time high of $7.8 billion as the overall interest in crypto derivatives hit a peak this week.
More traders are motivated to take leveraged positions since the crypto market’s recovery from the September 7 flash crash. A rise in open interest is equated with rising bullish outlook on Ether among traders.
When investors anticipate an upcoming rally in a cryptocurrency, they buy and hold perpetual futures contracts. This implies that investors are expecting a rally in Ethereum.
According to CoinMetrics, a crypto market analytics and data platform, cascading liquidations do not impact the fundamentals of an asset. Since the beginning of 2021, Ethereum has added over 6.2 million wallet addresses (holding 0.01 to 1 Ether).
The altcoin’s adoption by users is on the rise, and it is undeterred by market volatility and price crash.
Liquidation cascades have dramatic effects on price but don’t change underlying fundamentals. #Ethereum added more than 6.2M addresses holding 0.01-1 ETH year to date.— CoinMetrics.io (@coinmetrics) September 10, 2021
User adoption is growing rapidly and was not meaningfully impacted by the crash.https://t.co/IHZvm2D16q pic.twitter.com/qX2sPEGfDH
Pseudonymous analyst @IamCryptoWolf has observed that the current price trend of Ethereum is similar to that of Bitcoin in the 2017 bull run. The analyst is expecting a run to $20,000 before the end of 2021.
#Ethereum chart has been ridiculously similar to $BTC 2017.— Wolf (@IamCryptoWolf) September 10, 2021
20k $ETH isn’t that crazy as a target.
FXStreet analysts observe a consolidation in the altcoin’s price, as bulls anticipate that ETH will retest the $4000 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price to retest $0.00000155 by the weekend
SafeMoon is continuing its downward trajectory today for eight consecutive days in a row. Price action is looking tilted to the downside with several factors in favor of more downside.
Shiba Inu price caught between uptrend and resistance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on an upward trend after buyers stepped in and bought back Shiba Inu around $0.00000550, after the correction that went through cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the week.
Solana price is primed to drop by 40% and test $115
Solana price has hit another new all-time high of $216 during today’s trading session. As the New York trading session winds down, a very bearish Shooting Star candlestick pattern develops daily.
OpenSea's daily trade volume plunges by 80%, but analysts insist that NFT season is not over
NFTs emerged as an exciting opportunity for traders to flip investments for quick gains. The ecosystem is now plagued by a lack of liquidity, dropping floor price and trade volume.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.