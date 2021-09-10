As per Elliott Wave Analysis Ethereum, ETHUSD turned sharply down in the 4- hour chart after we noticed 5th wave and completed five wave cycle. So, after that break below channel support line, seems like a new minimum three-wave decline can be now in play at least back to 2400 area for wave (C) if not even lower towards 1700 area for wave (3).
Ethereum 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
