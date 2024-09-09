- Grayscale's ETHE $111 million exodus sparked net outflows for ETH ETFs last week.
- Ethereum whales have been distributing their holdings since July.
- Ethereum could see a rejection around the $2,400 resistance level.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2.5% on Monday as the top altcoin attempts to recover from the selling pressure of exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors and top whales.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum ETFs outflows, whale distribution
Ethereum ETFs posted a net outflow of $98.1 million last week following ETH's price struggles. The US spot ETH ETFs — led by Grayscale ETHE’s $111 million exodus — dominated the negative flows after recording outflows for all its trading days in the week.
The outflows align with a similar attitude among Ethereum whales with holdings of >10K ETH. Glassnode data revealed that this cohort has been selling or redistributing their holdings since July. Recent whale activity confirms the data, as Hong Kong-based asset manager Metalpha deposited 10K ETH worth $23 million to Binance a few hours ago. The asset manager has transferred 23.58K ETH to Binance for an average price of $54.1 million in the past three days.
Additionally, a potential Ethereum Foundation wallet sold 450 ETH for 1.029 million DAI in the past 24 hours, per SpotOnChain. Notably, the Foundation has often sold at price tops, considering the decline that followed several of its past sales.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin may have also been selling ETH:
The multi-signature wallet that got $ETH from @VitalikButerin is on a selling streak!— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) September 9, 2024
After receiving 3,800 $ETH ($9.99M) from Vitalik on Aug 9 and 30, it’s been cashing out, selling 760 $ETH for 1.835M $USDC at ~$2,414 per ETH. The latest sale happened just 21 hours ago.… pic.twitter.com/ELcjpPSg4K
On a positive note, Ethereum recorded a 4-month high in network growth after it added 126,210 new wallets on Sunday.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum could see rejection around $2,400
Ethereum is trading around $2,330 on Monday, up 2.5% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has seen over $30 million in liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $8.83 million and $21.51 million, respectively.
Ethereum resumed the week attempting to recover from Friday's price decline. The decline saw ETH lose the $2,400 support level and fall inside another key rectangle. As a result, the $2,400 price level has flipped to become the resistance of this rectangle, with its support level around $2,100.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the road to recovery, ETH may see a rejection around the $2,400 resistance, supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
On the downside, a breach of the $2,100 support could send ETH toward the $1,550 price level.
On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates rising bullish momentum after crossing above its midline. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed into the oversold region, meaning a slight correction may be imminent.
In the short term, ETH could rise to $2,365 to liquidate positions worth $47.09 million.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana could rally as Breakpoint conference approaches
With ten days to the Solana Breakpoint annual conference, the Solana network is experiencing heightened network activity. According to data from Artemis, Solana witnessed its highest single-day daily active address (DAA) growth on Tuesday after adding over 5.4 million new addresses.
Why Ethereum ETFs are underperforming amid rising ETH exchange reserve
Ethereum is up 1% on Tuesday as ETH exchange-traded funds continue underperforming with another day of outflows. The weak flows in ETH ETFs may be due to their historically weak Q3 performance.
ENS rallies following integration on PayPal
ENS Labs, the team behind the web3 domain naming system Ethereum Name Service, announced today that it has integrated its naming solution into PayPal and Venmo. Users of both platforms can now transfer their cryptocurrency using a domain name instead of a wallet address.
XRP trades at $0.53 but could gain from Ripple stablecoin, analyst claims
Ripple stablecoin prepares for launch in the next few weeks, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse. RLUSD could benefit XRP through stablecoin gas transaction activity, says analyst. XRP trades at $0.53, corrects slightly on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: $50,000 on the horizon if it breaks below key support level
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the key support level at $56,000 on Friday, consolidating over a 1% decline this week. If it drops below this support, a continued downtrend is likely for BTC, as suggested by substantial outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, rising institutional selling, and bearish on-chain indicators.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.