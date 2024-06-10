Ethereum could see a bullish reversal as issuers plan to market it as the ‘ultimate app store’

- Ethereum ecosystem generated more revenue in Q1 than Etsy, Robinhood or Reddit.
- Issuers plan to market Ethereum as a 'producing tech stock' and the 'ultimate app store’.
- Ethereum could see a bullish reversal in the coming days.
Ethereum's (ETH) price is down 1% on Monday as its exchange supply hit record lows following growth in global ETH ETFs' inflows. Meanwhile, issuers plan to market Ethereum as the 'ultimate app store’.
Daily digest market movers: Low exchange supply, high ETF inflows, ‘ultimate app store’
Ethereum has recorded several amazing feats in the past few days despite its recent price decline. Here are the latest ETH market movers:
- According to Glassnode data, only 10.5% of the total ETH supply was left on exchanges as of June 8. Coupled with the declining exchange supply, data from IntoTheBlock shows that large ETH holders (addresses with >10K ETH) recorded a net inflow of 267K ETH on Thursday, the highest daily accumulation since March. This shows that investors are becoming increasingly bullish on ETH, potentially because of the expectation of spot ETH ETFs.
- Recent Bitwise research revealed that crypto protocols on Ethereum generated more revenue than Robinhood, Reddit, Yelp and Etsy in Q1 2024. "These applications are a testament to the resilience, creativity, and vision of the global crypto industry," said Bitwise.
- Global Ethereum ETFs witnessed about $69 million in inflows — their highest inflow since March. Inflows across ETH ETFs will likely continue to rise as investors expect spot ETH ETFs to begin trading in the US in the coming weeks.
- High inflows follow predictions from Bitfinex’s Head of Derivatives, Jag Kooner, that spot Ethereum ETFs could attract around 10-20% of flows witnessed in spot Bitcoin ETFs.
He built his predictions around the historical flows seen in Gold ETFs after they launched in 2004 and how it paved the way for subsequent flows in Silver ETF launches in 2006. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has previously shared a similar analysis comparing ETFs of Bitcoin to those of Gold and Ethereum to Silver.
- Meanwhile, executives of different issuers, including Van Eck, 21Shares and Franklin Templeton, deliberated on the potential demand for Ethereum ETFs in a recent panel session moderated by Eric Balchunas. According to Balchunas, the executives plan to "position it (Ethereum) as being like a 'producing tech stock', 'ultimate app store', very different pitch than BTC."
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum to see a potential bullish reversal
Ethereum is trading around $3,661 on Monday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday cooled signs of any potential breakout above the $3,900 resistance. The NFP news briefly sent ETH below the $3,618 support before a slight recovery. ETH liquidations sit at $9.47 million, with the majority coming from long liquidations worth $6.99 million.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
According to data from Laevitas.ch, the ETH futures premium dropped from around the 15% mark to 13% on Monday — its lowest level since the SEC's position response toward spot ETH ETFs — signaling dwindling investor interest. The futures premium stays around 5% to 10% in neutral market conditions.
ETH Open Interest (OI) also declined from $16.97 billion on June 6 to $16.37 billion on Monday, a $600 million decrease. However, considering prices declined faster than OI, investors may still be confident of a bullish reversal, indicating the bearish move could be temporary.
As a result, ETH will likely sustain a horizontal move slightly tilted toward an upward movement. The $3,900 resistance is the key price level for ETH to overcome before any significant breakout. A sustained move below the $3,618 support will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
