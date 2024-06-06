- Volatility Shares 2x ETH ETF records over $15 million on second day of trading.
- Average daily Ethereum ecosystem users spike by more than 55% in Q1'24.
- Ethereum needs to overcome key resistance before any attempt to flip the yearly high of $4,093.
Ethereum (ETH) failed to overcome a key resistance as it resumed its horizontal trend on Thursday. Following the lag, the Volatility Shares 2x ETH Futures ETF showed considerable growth on its second day of trading.
Daily digest market movers: ETHU, daily active users, and fee growth
Volatility Shares 2x Ether Futures ETF (ETHU) volume tripled on its second day of trading, reaching $15 million. It did over $5 million on its first day of trading — more than all ETH futures ETFs did on their first day. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas termed the performance "impressive," considering ETF volume usually slows down after their "Big Day One."
Also read: Ethereum open interest surges by 50%, SEC Chair says ETH ETF launch will take more time
ETHU's success was likely triggered by the expectation of spot ETH ETFs after the SEC approved issuers' 19b-4 filings on May 23.
Users have been marching into the Ethereum ecosystem despite its Q1 price lag compared to Bitcoin. According to Bitwise, the average daily Ethereum ecosystem user growth reached 2.25 million in Q1 2024, a more than 55% increase from the previous quarter. Much of this growth seems to have come from the Base ecosystem, which has racked up over 7 million users since January, according to the Dune analytics dashboard from @watermeloncrypto.
Meanwhile, Ethereum Layer 1 has still outperformed L2s and Solana combined in terms of fees despite the March Dencun upgrade lowering gas fees. Ethereum Layer 1 total fees is about $5.66 million compared to $1.74 million from L2s and Solana combined.
Read more: Ethereum leveraged ETFs go live as price fails to react
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's upward move rejected by key resistance
Ethereum is trading around $3,840 on Thursday as long traders continue to lead liquidations. According to Coinglass, ETH liquidations reached $25.95 million in the past 24 hours, with long liquidations leading at $14.63 million and shorts at $11.32 million.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
ETH was rejected by the $3,900 level on Wednesday after a slight gain. It would need to break past this level before an attempt to overcome the $4,093 price level.
Also read: Ethereum sustains week-long consolidation, sees over $3 billion exodus from exchanges
The bullish thesis is still in view, provided ETH doesn't trade below $3,618 for an extended period. If ETH breaks below this level, it may hover between $3,301 and $3,600 to fill the liquidity void of March 20 and 21.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
