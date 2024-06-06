Volatility Shares 2x ETH ETF records over $15 million on second day of trading.

Average daily Ethereum ecosystem users spike by more than 55% in Q1'24.

Ethereum needs to overcome key resistance before any attempt to flip the yearly high of $4,093.

Ethereum (ETH) failed to overcome a key resistance as it resumed its horizontal trend on Thursday. Following the lag, the Volatility Shares 2x ETH Futures ETF showed considerable growth on its second day of trading.

Daily digest market movers: ETHU, daily active users, and fee growth

Volatility Shares 2x Ether Futures ETF (ETHU) volume tripled on its second day of trading, reaching $15 million. It did over $5 million on its first day of trading — more than all ETH futures ETFs did on their first day. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas termed the performance "impressive," considering ETF volume usually slows down after their "Big Day One."

ETHU's success was likely triggered by the expectation of spot ETH ETFs after the SEC approved issuers' 19b-4 filings on May 23.

Users have been marching into the Ethereum ecosystem despite its Q1 price lag compared to Bitcoin. According to Bitwise, the average daily Ethereum ecosystem user growth reached 2.25 million in Q1 2024, a more than 55% increase from the previous quarter. Much of this growth seems to have come from the Base ecosystem, which has racked up over 7 million users since January, according to the Dune analytics dashboard from @watermeloncrypto.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Layer 1 has still outperformed L2s and Solana combined in terms of fees despite the March Dencun upgrade lowering gas fees. Ethereum Layer 1 total fees is about $5.66 million compared to $1.74 million from L2s and Solana combined.

ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's upward move rejected by key resistance

Ethereum is trading around $3,840 on Thursday as long traders continue to lead liquidations. According to Coinglass, ETH liquidations reached $25.95 million in the past 24 hours, with long liquidations leading at $14.63 million and shorts at $11.32 million.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

ETH was rejected by the $3,900 level on Wednesday after a slight gain. It would need to break past this level before an attempt to overcome the $4,093 price level.

The bullish thesis is still in view, provided ETH doesn't trade below $3,618 for an extended period. If ETH breaks below this level, it may hover between $3,301 and $3,600 to fill the liquidity void of March 20 and 21.