Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse

- Terra Classic community has passed a proposal to relink Luna Classic with USTC, through an operational framework.
- The proposal’s goal is to rebind the stablecoin with the token, and restore the value lost in the May 2022 decoupling event.
- LUNC price yielded 18% gains and USTC rallied 67.5% since February 2 in response to plans to bind the two assets.
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem. The community is still reeling from the aftermath of the event and recently passed a proposal to link Luna Classic LUNC (formerly LUNA) and the stablecoin USTC.
Also read: Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Terra Classic LUNC community has passed proposal to link LUNC and USTC
The Terra Classic community has passed the proposal to "relink LUNC with UST". This proposal is a signal proposal and it describes an operational framework for the Luna Classic (LUNC) community to rebind Terra Classic USD (USTC) from the code level, consensus level and guidelines, with the ultimate goal of restoring the value lost in the May 2022 "decoupling" event.
Proposal to re-peg USTC to $1
The May 2022 “decoupling” event involved the de-pegging of algorithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST. The community is seeking to make themselves whole again and simplify the burn of LUNC tokens through the proposal.
1 USTC is currently equivalent to $0.04171, the community proposes to re-establish the stablecoin’s $1 peg through a combination of different strategies and mechanisms. One of the proposed mechanisms is as follows:
- Use of a multi-tiered reserve system: By holding reserves in multiple currencies and assets, including the US dollar, the USTC system can provide liquidity and stability.
- Market-based solutions: Buyback and burn mechanisms can be used to regulate the supply and demand of USTC, ensuring the stability of the peg. The USTC system can buy back USTC when its price goes above $1 and sell it when its price goes below $1.
- Interest rate mechanism: The USTC system can use an interest rate mechanism to adjust its peg by paying out interest on the US Dollars in reserve to incentivize holders to keep the USTC when its price goes above $1 and charging interest on the USTC when its price goes below $1.
- Oracle system: A system of multiple oracles can be used to provide exchange rate data and reduce the risk of manipulation by a single oracle. The oracles can be incentivized to maintain the peg through penalties and rewards.
It's important to note that LUNC’s revival still largely depends on the burning of the token and while the community is proposing reestablishing the link between LUNC and USTC at the one year anniversary of the crash, there is criticism from community members on Twitter.
The two assets have witnessed a massive spike in their price since February 2, LUNC climbed 18% while USTC rallied 67.5% on Binance and OKX respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Big whales movements in altcoins Loopring, AAVE, DYDX, CRV alarm crypto investors
Altcoin prices rallied in January 2023, the best performing month for cryptocurrencies since October 2021. Whales have increased their activity in altcoins Loopring (LRC), Aave (AAVE), DYDX and Curve (CRV).
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR targets $0.10
Hedera Hashgraph price is still in an uptrend until further evidence is displayed. Traders should continue following the trend while maintaining healthy risk management.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.