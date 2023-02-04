- Bitcoin price sustained above the $23,000 level despite macroeconomic headwinds and profit-taking by traders.
- BTC price held steady above the $23,000 level breaking above the cost basis of its three key holder cohorts.
- From the on-chain perspective, Bitcoin's capitulation has unfolded and bulls helped the asset hold above key psychological level, fueling a bullish narrative.
Bitcoin price recovered from its decline after the announcement of US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The asset sustained above the key psychological level of $23,000. On-chain metrics point at a continuation of Bitcoin price rally in the long-term.
Also read: Alt season to propel Shiba Inu price next, here's what SHIB holders can expect
Bitcoin price sustains above $23,000 despite macroeconomic headwinds
Bitcoin price crumbled under pressure following the announcement of US Nonfarm Payrolls. Number of jobs added by the world’s largest economy came in 2.5 times higher than expectations, making traders wary of the US Central Bank’s next rate hike to curb inflation.
Bitcoin price wiped out gains from the beginning of February, after hitting the $24,000 briefly. While Bitcoin is struggling to make a comeback to the $24,000, bulls have defended the $23,000 level.
Bitcoin on-chain metrics support the bullish narrative
Bitcoin’s realized price, Short-term holder realized price and Long-term holder realized price are the on-chain metrics that give a clear understanding of whether various cohorts of the market are profitable or underwater.
Experts at Bitcoin Pro consider it key since when Bitcoin breaks above the cost basis of all three cohorts, it has a collective psychology effect when most market participants are no longer underwater.
Bitcoin: Long/Short-term on-chain cost basis
With BTC above $23,000, market participants in all three segments are no longer underwater. This highlights the importance of this level for market participants.
Bitcoin Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) is an on-chain indicator that can be used to get a sense of when price is above or below "fair value", and to assess market profitability. Currently, MVRV Ratio is 1.18, fairly close to 1.
When MVRV Ratio is below 1, it historically signals bear market bottoms and smart money accumulation. Since MVRV is at 1.18, it fuels the narrative of accumulation by market participants.
Bitcoin MVRV ratio
From an on-chain perspective, capitulation, a mass sell-off of BTC has clearly unfolded. Bitcoin holders defended the $23,000 level and there are signs of sustained uptrend in BTC, despite macro headwinds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Cardano price could get help from US job report to clean up winter losses, 31% gains on the horizon for ADA
Cardano (ADA) price has succeeded in breaking above key levels near $0.39 as the pivotal historical level at $0.388 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) all got broken to the upside with the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Is ETC safe in this bullish channel?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is set to book a very outright bullish intraday session just hours before the US session kicks in. As the dust is settling for global markets after all major central banks had their say on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.