Among the main features of the Shanghai hard fork is Beacon Chain staked Ether (ETH) will be unlocked.
Developers at the Ethereum foundation decided on eight Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) to explore for the Shanghai update, the next major upgrade after the Merge and its move to proof-of-stake consensus, announced the Ethereum Foundation on Nov. 24.
On a weekly call, developers decided what features should be included in the next hard fork, which will be released in the second half of 2023. According to the Ethereum Foundation JavaScript Team on Twitter:
We are happy to announce the launch of an early Pre-Shanghai testnet we are calling "Shandong". https://t.co/1HpFTPUMOU— EF JavaScript Team (@EFJavaScript) October 14, 2022
This is an experimental testnet run in cooperation with EF DevOps which activates a set of selected Shanghai-considered EIPs for early client testing.
: https://t.co/VJ4kWxupG3
One of the main features expected to be in the Shanghai hard fork, Beacon Chain staked Ether (ETH) is set to be unlocked, allowing the assets will be able to be withdrawn with the upgrade, meaning that users with staked Ethereum prior to the Merge will be able to access those tokens, as well as any other rewards. A previous timeline anticipated locked ETH to be accessible 6-12 months after the Merge.
Among the approved proposals is the EIP 4844, which focuses on leveraging proto-danksharding technology, and is expected to boost network throughput and slash transaction fees, a significant improvement for scalability. Other EIPs address the upgrade of Ethereum Virtual Machines, including EIP 3540, EIP 3670, EIP 4200, EIP 4570, and EIP 5450.
The Shanghai testnet version, dubbed Shandong, went live on Oct. 18, allowing developers to work on implementations such as Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) object format, is one of the community’s most-anticipated updates since it separates coding from data, which could be beneficial for on-chain validators.
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the Merge was the first step in this five-part process, which has since been elaborated upon by a number of Ethereum developers, ecosystem participants and commentators. The key change of the Merge is the drastic reduction in power consumption, which should reduce Ethereum’s energy usage by 99%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: A new yearly low before the bounce
Cardano price has suffered a vicious downtrend move throughout November. Ss price consolidates, the technicals suggest a bounce occurs while on-chain metrics hint that investors are considering securing profits sooner than later.
Russia set to launch a national crypto exchange; Ethereum price continues climbing the chart
Russia triggered one of the biggest crashes of the crypto market this year, even before FTX, in February, after waging war against Ukraine. Ethereum, after rising by more than 10% in the last 48 hours, returned to the $1,200.
This on-chain indicator suggests Bitcoin price is near the lows
Bitcoin price has recovered 7% of market value after breaking out to the downside following nearly two weeks of consolidation. The newfound low at $15,476 produced a bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index(RSI).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: November's Final Weekend
XRP price has diverged from the pack once again as the technicals display a bullish undertone. Throughout the last two weeks, the digital remittance token formed a range between $0.34 and $0.39.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.