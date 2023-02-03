- Ethereum Classic jumps over 5% in European trading session.
- ETC is set to trade in a trend channel with weak resistance on the upside.
- Expect to see $26 being hit next week as markets remain bullish after the central bank bonanza.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is set to book a very outright bullish intraday session just hours before the US session kicks in. As the dust is settling for global markets after all major central banks had their say on Wednesday and Thursday, it seems that bulls are in the driver seat, at least for ETC, with some nice upside potential toward $26.
Ethereum Classic starts to shape up for a longer-term uptrend
Ethereum Classic traders had their work cut out for them this week with all the central banks reporting for the first time this year followed by the US job report for January later on Friday. From the looks of it, bulls have not been scared away and are staying the course upward. Some very pretty technical elements are in their favor that could see ETC hitting $26 very soon. There is no fear of overshooting with the Ethereum Classic price as plenty of support is being formed to underpin the price action.
ETC currently respects a trend channel that has seen several tests on both the upside and the downside. The upside looks a bit fragile, which is good for bulls to go for a breakout trade if they want to. It appears that bears are against the ropes now since on the top side the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is even tilting higher. This is taking place while the steep climb of the 55-day SMA alongside the green supporting trend line of the channel is there as a safety measure should price action slip at any moment.
ETC/USD daily chart
As mentioned earlier, the risk to the downside should be underpinned with the green ascending trend line and the 55-day SMA. A third element to add to that is the monthly pivot, which is also held in January. There is a trifecta of why price action should be well-supported and not trade lower. If ETC does sell off due to a sudden shock in the markets, expediting the monthly S1 support level at $17 would do the trick as it falls in line with the monthly pivot from January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Big whales movements in altcoins Loopring, AAVE, DYDX, CRV alarm crypto investors
Altcoin prices rallied in January 2023, the best performing month for cryptocurrencies since October 2021. Whales have increased their activity in altcoins Loopring (LRC), Aave (AAVE), DYDX and Curve (CRV).
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR targets $0.10
Hedera Hashgraph price is still in an uptrend until further evidence is displayed. Traders should continue following the trend while maintaining healthy risk management.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.