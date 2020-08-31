Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD sits on top of healthy support – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD daily confluence detector



ETC/USD bears have taken the price down from $6.75 to $6.59 this Monday. To continue their downward momentum, they will look to break below the $6.575 support line, which has the daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-hour Previous Low, among others.

On the upside, the price has two strong resistance levels at $6.64 and $6.86. The former is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day SMA 10, while the latter has the one-day Previous High.

