Ethereum Classic price acts numb to bullish undertone in crypto as it looks to fall 10%

- Ethereum Classic price is unable to bank on the bullish tone in cryptocurrencies.
- ETC is set to slide below $20 later today if this course continues.
- Expect to see another leg lower as ETC could slip below $19.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is a bit of an outlier in the altcoin space as it appears to be one of the few coins out there unable to enjoy the bullish wave that is sweeping up price action higher in cryptocurrencies. It even appears that ETC is stuck in a bearish trend channel and could be set to tank lower as bearish forces remain clearly in control. Once $20 breaks, it looks inevitable that ETC will start to tread water below $19.
Ethereum Classic price has bears allocating resources to it
Ethereum Classic price is under the scrutiny of the bears as price action is not showing many prospects of popping higher anytime soon. While several altcoins and cryptocurrencies are increasing, ETC traders are left empty-handed. Expect those traders to start allocating their money to those coins that have been performing with XRP as the frontrunner to get the most cash inflow as ETC bleeds.
ETC will see a small cash exodus occurring with price action to sprint lower. Once $20 is being breached, a quick cycle lower could see $19 at the monthly S1 and the lower barrier of the trend channel as support. A quick false break could not be unthinkable as seen in the past with more than a10% loss at hand.
ETC/USD 4H-chart
With several altcoins and cryptocurrencies having performed explosively in price action, many traders might stay away from them now as price levels are too elevated and too risky to get involved in. That would mean that lagging altcoins see an interest coming in at some delay. ETC would see substantial inflow once it breaks out of the descending trend channel and could hit $25 quite quickly with a 20% gain nearby.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Sandbox whale moves $260m of SAND to new address on Day 2 of Metaverse Fashion Week
The Sandbox stands among the leading metaverse platforms, boasting commendable price performance in 2023, having risen almost 70% year-to-date. The metaverse project has also scored notable high-profile partnerships.
This is how bearish whales threaten MATIC’s bullish potential, is a 10% plunge underway?
Polygon MATIC price is trading with a bearish bias in lower timeframes, but bulls are leading in the higher timeframes. The network has recorded strong retail demand and market reaction following the Polygon zkEVM product launch.
Shiba Inu could rise 15% by the end of the week, here’s why
Shiba Inu price has recovered from a massive sell-off earlier in the week. The revival comes as SHIB takes advantage of the broader rally in the crypto industry, with Bitcoin (BTC) steadily peeling off its losses by rising 5.33% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.