Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC inching towards greatness?

- Ethereum Classic price is currently making stair-stepping price action in the mid-$20 range.
- ETC shows a 1-2-1-2 pattern forming, which could result in an explosive move toward $27.
- The uptrend potential would be reduced through a breach of the $19.41 swing low.
Ethereum Cassic price is consolidating before what appears to be the next move up. Risk management should be considered moving forward, as the ETC price will likely witness an influx of volatility.
Ethereum Classic price is poised for gains
Ethereum Classic price has been making steady gains, producing stair-stepping price action in the mid-$20 zone. The current trend is forming a ramping 1-2-1-2 pattern, as ETC established a new high at $2495 before bears suppressed the price again. Cryptocurrencies have been notorious for displaying this back-and-forth price action before explosive slingshot rallies occur.
Ethereum Classic price currently auctions at $22.43. The strongest candle in the current uptrend since January 1 has yet to be retraced. The 8-day exponential moving average and 21-day simple moving average are dually in support of the stair-stepping price action. Considering these factors, the ETC price may be able to challenge liquidity levels from November's liquidation event. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 20% incline as the bulls push the price toward the $27.23 swing high established on November 6.
However, the one caveat to the overall bullish technicals is that the Relative Strength Index has yet to break into overall positive conditions on the 3-day chart. Other digital assets like the Ocean Protocol token have already achieved a crucial factor for growth, which could draw more interest and potentially decrease demand for Ethereum Classic.. Still, the 1-2-1-2 pattern is an optimistic gesture as the pattern commonly forms near crucial resistance levels. Traders should continue to manage their risk accordingly as they attempt to catch the next volatile move.
ETC/USDT 3-Day Chart
Invalidation of the uptrend would occur from a breach below the consolidation swing point at $19.41. If this were to occur, the bears could forge a decline into the halfway mark of the largest thrust candle's body near $17.80, causing a 20% decline for ETC.
This video details how Bitcoin price moves could affect Ethereum Classic price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: Stunning bullish signals going unnoticed
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price has outperformed nearly all of the cryptocurrencies in the space. The parabolic move shows no signs of slowing down yet little coverage has surfaced from crypto media outlets. This article analyzes OCEAN’s price action to gauge where it may find resistance ahead.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: A potential bullrun with caution
Hedera Hashgraph price shows potential to continue its uptrend. The consolidation phase could be viewed as a buying opportunity in hindsight. However, the risk to the downside should be considered.
SushiSwap price rises by 8% following social coordination launch; AAVE, MKR next?
SushiSwap price noted a sharp rise during the intra-day trading hours, which was followed by a special announcement by the leaders of the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) space.
Decentraland Price Prediction: Consolidation before the next move
Decentraland price has seen impressive growth in recent months, with a 145% rally last month alone. However, the crypto asset has faced some cooling off lately, losing 7% of its market value in the last three days.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.