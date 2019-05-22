Ethereum 2.0 research breakthroughs already figured out, says Vitalik Buterin

What remains is the implementation of the research developments.

A cross-client testnet will be launched next after phase zero testnets.

The founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has reiterated that the network has all the research breakthroughs already figured out for the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. However, what remains is the implementation of the research developments.

“We’ve actually already had all the research breakthroughs we need for a full implementation of eth2. This has been the case for about a year now.”

Meanwhile, the network developers have launched three testnets for phase zero of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. A cross-client testnet will be launched next. You should note that the phase zero is used for staking only. Phase 1 will see the network add some more features like storage sharding in 2020 while the mainnet (ETH 2.0) will be fully launched after two years from now.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $253 while supported by the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The upward movement has been limited at $260 today with Ethereum likely to trade sideways in the coming sessions. The mundane trading in the market has the bullish and bearish pressure canceling out. Unless a breakout occurs, ETH/USD will sustain the support at $250 and stay under the resistance at $260.

ETH/USD 60-minutes chart