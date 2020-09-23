ETHUSD may have a completed correction in wave "b" just below 400 level, after recent strong decline, so watch out for more weakness for a wave "c", especially if BTC is also pointing into new lows. However, in case of strong bounce and recovery today on ETHUSD, be aware of a bigger a-b-c correction that can retest 400/420 area before the downtrend resumes.
ETH/USD, 4h
