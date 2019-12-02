EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD quickly gravitates towards $2.6

- EOS slides below the support at $2.8 amid increasing selling activity.
- The rising wedge pattern hints further break down in the coming sessions, especially if the selling continues.
The crypto market is still bearish on Monday despite the weekend being lethargic. EOS, alongside other major cryptocurrencies pressed down against key support levels all weekend-long. From trading highs above $2.8, EOS dived smashing through the next support at $2.7.
The losses have crossed over to the new week, whereby the European session is characterized by increasing selling pressure. EOS is down 2% on the day after extending the lower leg from an opening value of $2.79 to the current market value of $2.74.
The 4-hour chart for EOS/USD shows the price trading between the moving average support and resistance. The 50 SMA is providing immediate support at $2.67 while the 100 SMA is standing in the way of upward movement a $2.86.
Meanwhile, if a reversal fails to occur in the near term and in lieu declines break the rising wedge pattern support, EOS could gravitate to the next support at $2.6. Glancing lower, more support expected at $2.4 and the recent low at $2.37. The various technical indicators including the RSI and the MACD suggests that EOS is prime for sideways trading.
EOS/USD 4-hour
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
