EOS lands both trading and storage support on U.S.-based Coinbase exchange
- EOS tokens can now be bought and sold on the United States leading cryptocurrency exchange.
- There will not be any transaction fees associated with EOS on Coinbase.
EOS is the new kid on Coinbade trading and storage block. The news of the support was made public in a press release published on May 30. EOS tokens can now be bought and sold on United States leading cryptocurrency exchange. Most of the regions where Coinbase operates will have access to EOS trading and storage services except for the state of New York and the United Kingdom.
Incredibly, the announcement details that there will not be any transaction fees associated with EOS. However, the costs are paid via various computing resources, for instance, the tax on the RAM and/or network bandwidth. EOS becomes one among the latest top cryptocurrencies to land support on the exchange.
Coinbase announced last year that it is working on adding many cryptocurrencies to its platform. In addition to that, in January this year, the exchange expanded its service to new 50 jurisdictions and launched Coinbase Earn; a small payments program that minor crypto payments and is currently available to 100 countries. Coinbase recently clarified that entering the decentralized exchange market was not a priority to regulatory compliance issues. The Vice President of Busines, Data and International Emilie Choi said:
“We have to make sure that if we offer a dex that we’re doing it in a way that is safe and secure and compliant. I think that there’s not a lot of clarity right now on how that would work. We think this space is interesting but we’re not actively investing in it right at this moment.”
