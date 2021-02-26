- Elrond price hints at a 40% sell-off as it broke out of a descending triangle pattern on February 23.
- A temporary spike in bullish momentum has caused an upswing to the triangle’s base around $126.
- A rejection below the 200 four-hour MA will signal the continuation of the downtrend to $73.
Elrond price is losing steam as it gets squeezed between the 200 four-hour moving average and the supply barrier at $126. Although the breakout could happen in either direction, a bearish outcome seems likely.
Elrond price delays the inevitable breakout
Elrond price action between February 9 and 22 shows the presence of strong sellers. Every price spike was met with increasingly aggressive sellers, which resulted in a series of lower highs bouncing off the horizontal support level at $126.
A descending triangle forms by drawing a trendline that connects these swing highs and the flat support. This technical formation is a bearish pattern and signals a reversal in price trend. The 41% target for this setup is determined by measuring the distance between the highest point of the descending triangle and the support line and adding to the breakout point at $126.
This puts Elrond price target at $73.
The breakout from the descending triangle pattern took place on February 23, when a four-hour candlestick closed below the horizontal support. This close triggered a sell-off that pushed EGLD as low as $98. However, interim bullish momentum pushed the price higher.
At press time, Elrond price is trading above the support provided by the 200 four-hour moving average (MA) at $111. Therefore, a four-hour candlestick close below this demand barrier would signal the continuation of the downtrend. In this case, EGLD will drop 30% towards its intended target of $73.
Supporting this bearish scenario is the resistance posed by the 50 and 100 four-hour MA and the SuperTrend’s sell signal present above the price.
EGLD/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, investors should note that a 4-hour candlestick close above $143, will invalidate the bearish outlook and confirm the start of a new uptrend. If this were to happen, Elrond price could surge 20% to hit $173.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
