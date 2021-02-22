Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD needs to close above multiple resistance barriers to trigger a 70% upswing

- Elrond price attempts to break out of the bull flag upper trendline for the second time in four days.
- EGLD upswing faces a cloud of resistance around $170, delaying its breakout.
- Bollinger Band convergence shows that Elrond is stuck inside a no-trade zone ranging from $129 to $163.
- A spike in selling pressure could push EGLD below the long-length EMA, triggering a sell-off to $81.
Elrond price faces a collection of resistance from multiple technical indicators as it tries to break out of the bull flag pattern for the second time. A rejection here will prolong EGLD’s consolidation and result in a downtrend.
Elrond price faces prolonged consolidation
Elrond price action from February 1 to-date has resulted in the formation of a bull-flag pattern. The upswing from February 1 to 9 formed a “flag pole” and the consolidation seen since then has developed a “flag.”
The continuation pattern stipulates a bullish trajectory of 73%. This target is the distance between the flagpole's top and the base measured from the breakout point at $141. So, a six-hour candlestick close above $166 will not only signal the end of the bull flag but also hint at the start of a new uptrend.
However, resistance barriers present above the current price level suggest that this breakout will not be a walk in the park. Elrond has faced rejection from the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal around the $163 level, which has resulted in a dip below the short and medium-length EMAs. Now, EGLD eyes to test the long-length EMA’s support at $125.
EGLD/USDT 6-hour chart
Additionally, Elrond is getting squeezed as the Bollinger Bands converge. As long as EGLD remains in the no-trade zone ranging from $129 to $163, there won’t be any significant price movements. Hence, a six-hour candlestick close above $163 would establish the uptrend’s resumption and concur with the bullish trajectory.
EGLD/USDT 6-hour chart
However, a six-hour candlestick close below $129 would indicate increasing bearish momentum. A breakdown of this support level could trigger a 35% sell-off to $81 or the bull flag lower trendline. At such level, EGLD bulls might give the bullish breakout another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple at a make-or-break point between bull flag pattern and several sell signals
Ripple price battling at the bull flag upper trendline near $0.58. A 4-hour candlestick close below $0.50 could extend the pullback. However, a close above the supply barrier at $0.56 would suggest a 35% price rally.
GRT price on the verge of a 65% breakout
The Graph price has been consolidating in a bull pennant for almost ten days, waiting to establish a clear trend. As GRT squeezes within this technical formation, the chances increase for a volatile breakout soon.
Bitcoin pulls back to short-term support after refreshing record top
BTC/USD refreshed all-time high above $58,000 during the week, bounces off the intraday low. MACD turns bearish as sellers attack the three-day-old support line. Bulls need to conquer the immediate resistance line before eyeing the $60,000 threshold.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK bulls fight back control, as $37 beckons
Chainlink is resuming its bullish momentum after last week’s corrective pullback from record highs of $36.92. Chainlink price has bounced-off critical support near $33. LINK bulls look to rising wedge hurdle at $37.04.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.