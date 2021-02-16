Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD to jump by 20% as key indicator screams buy

- Elrond price is contained inside a descending wedge pattern on the 9-hour chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a breakout towards $180.
- A key indicator has presented a buy signal that gives the upper hand to the bulls.
After hitting an all-time high of $217 on February 9, Elrond price has suffered a significant pullback down to $65.6 on February 15, but bulls managed to buy most of it pushing the digital asset up to $140.
Elrond price on the brink of a breakout to $180
On the 9-hour chart, Elrond has established a descending wedge pattern which is really close to a breakout or breakdown. The key resistance level is established at $148 and support at $127.
EGLD/USD 9-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has just presented a buy signal on the 9-hour chart giving the upper hand to the bulls. A breakout above $148 can quickly push Elrond price towards $180, a 22% move calculated by using the maximum height of the wedge pattern.
EGLD/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, to invalidate the bullish outlook, bears have to crack the 26-EMA support level at $138, which has been an accurate guide since December 2020. Losing this key level can drive Elrond price down to $118, the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level and as low as $95, at the 38.2% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Capital rushes into BTC as it breaks $50,000
Bitcoin has broken above $50,000 for the first time in history. The pioneer cryptocurrency gained momentum after finding support at $49,000 early on Tuesday.
LINK technical pattern nearing breaking point, colossal 25% move looms
Chainlink has been trading sideways for the past two days after establishing a new all-time high at $35.69. Now, LINK has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern which is on the verge of bursting.
Dash price on track to reach $400 with little to no opposition ahead
Dash price shows no signs of exhaustion as it continues on its path towards a 330% bull rally. On-chain metrics suggest that whales are behind DASH recent price explosion. With little to no resistance ahead of this privacy coin, a 60% upswing to $400 seems likely.
BAND hints at a 40% lift-off to new highs soon
Band Protocol price underwent consolidation after hitting a new all-time high at $20.82 on February 13. However, the formation of higher highs and lower lows suggested that BAND is consolidating within a bull flag pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.