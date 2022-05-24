"You don't have to be a crypto expert to buy, sell, and collect NFTs. OneOf and eBay are bringing transformative Web3 technology to the next 100M non-crypto-native mass consumers," said OneOf CEO Lin Dai.
E-commerce giant eBay has officially launched its first NFT drop, with a series of tokenized collectibles featuring National Hockey League (NHL) legend Wayne Gretsky going live on May 23.
The NFT collection depicts animated versions of Gretsky that were inspired by Sports Illustrated magazine covers. They come in four different tiers of rarity including green at 299 editions per token, gold at 199, platinum at 99, and diamond at 15.
The collection is up for sale on eBay’s marketplace now, however, the limited edition diamond, platinum, and gold tiers worth $1,500, $100, and $25 apiece have already sold out.
According to the announcement from eBay, the collection was developed in partnership with environmentally focused NFT platform OneOf, which supports multiple “energy-efficient blockchains” to provide sustainable NFT collections.
eBay initially enabled NFT listings around mid-2021 but hasn’t integrated blockchain tech to support the sales on its marketplace. In terms of this official drop, users are sent a redemption link via in platform messaging or email to receive their NFT outside of the platform.
The NFTs were minted on Ethereum scaling platform Polygon, and can be put up for secondary trade on OneOf.
Secondary trade for the NFTs on OneOf has been minimal so far, however, with only three users listing platinum tiered tokens at a floor price of $199, while one user has listed a gold tier NFT for $69.
Commenting on the drop, eBay’s VP of Collectibles, Electronics, and Home Dawn Block stated that NFT tech is “revolutionizing the collectibles space” and emphasized that the firm is looking to bring NFTs to mainstream collectors across the globe.
Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere. This builds upon our commitment to deliver high passion, high-value items to the eBay community of buyers and sellers.
OneOf CEO Lin Dai echoed similar sentiments, noting that the duo is looking to make NFTs accessible to people that aren’t well versed in crypto:
You don't have to be a crypto expert to buy, sell, and collect NFTs. OneOf and eBay are bringing transformative Web3 technology to the next 100M non-crypto-native mass consumers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing ApeCoin's chances of a 60% rally in the bear market
ApeCoin price has veered off its bull pennant formation but still promises a 30% ascent. From a conservative standpoint, investors can expect a recovery rally to the $10.68 hurdle. A decisive close below $7.19 will create a lower low.
How to avoid smart money traps as Axie Infinity price coils up for 50% upswing
Axie Infinity price coils inside an ascending triangle, hinting at an imminent breakout. Investors need to be aware of smart money traps before a 17% rally to $27.41. A four-hour candlestick close below $17.98 will invalidate the bullish thesis for AXS.
Investors are unhappy as the Shiba Inu price continues to decay
Shiba Inu price could be deemed a crypto underperformer if market conditions persist. Continual diminishing returns are a probable outcome for the notorious meme coin. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001850.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will see a swift rise to $2,400
Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a price spike to $2400. Traders should still approach the smart contract blockchain cautiously and use a tight invalidation level. Ethereum price volume shows bearish absence.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.