Dogecoin price to jump on the bull trend and as DOGE eyes a 25% rally

- Dogecoin price jumps over 3% in early Wednesday trading.
- DOGE must thank Asian stocks for their staggering performance and tailwind in crypto.
- Expect to see another test at $0.08 with a possible break above, opening up a 23% gain.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is popping higher after another gloomy day on Tuesday as markets rolled over yet again. This Wednesday morning a bullish undertone is emerging as Asian stocks rally higher and pull risk assets along with them. The move higher comes after China’s central bank committed to coming up with more financial aid for companies, which triggered a massive bull wave in all risk assets.
Dogecoin price riding the bull wave higher with nearly a 23% gain
Dogecoin price is on a tear this Wednesday after the ASIA PAC session held an upbeat surprise, which was very supportive for equities and cryptocurrencies. The Chinese central bank, the People’s Bank of China, is opening up its wallet again in a bid to provide financial support for companies. This boosted Asian stocks higher and allowed peak performance of nearly all crypto assets.
DOGE sees the recovery at a very crucial time as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has just breached below the 200-day SMA, flirting with a Dead Cross. This spike higher could be vital to untangle that cross and rather turn it into a Golden Cross. That would mean that DOGE could rally all the way up to $0.10 for a 23% gain.
DOGE/USD 4H-chart
The risk to the downside is of course that the bearish sentiment in the US session takes over again. Expect to see a fade with price action sliding back below $0.076 by the US opening bell. Although the monthly S1 support at $0.0726 should be enough, there could be a small depression toward $0.0700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Decentraland Price Forecast: What to expect from MANA as Metaverse Fashion Week kicks off
Decentraland price (MANA) has identified critical support on day one of the Metaverse Fashion Week. The token is trading horizontally on the four-hour timeframe as bulls push to break above a descending trendline.
Ethereum devs confirm withdrawals to begin on April 12; Here's what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum is on the verge of bringing about one of the biggest upgrades to the blockchain since the Merge. The arrival of withdrawals has been anticipated for a long time now, however, it may not be as lucrative for Ethereum price as one might expect.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.