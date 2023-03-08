Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony

- Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend since late February, a stance partially invigorated by Elon Musk’s comment about his interest in AI.
- If DOGE repels the EMAs further, the price could lose the immediate support at $0.0736 and plummet lower.
- A daily candlestick close that flips the resistance level confluence at $0.0823 into a support floor would invalidaet the bearish thesis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
“I used to be in crypto, but now I got interested in AI"— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2023
Further inspiring the negative sentiment for the meme coin, Morgan Creek Capital Management chief investment officer Mark Yusko scaled another painful attack on Dogecoin, saying, “meme coins don’t have any value.”
Dogecoin price feels the brunt of tighter interest rates hikes
Dogecoin price is down 11% over the last week and currently trades above the $0.0736 support level. Given Jerome Powell’s testimony hinted at speeding up rate hikes, investors should expect the downtrend to continue.
In such a case, the Dogecoin price could plunge lower to tag the $0.0701 support level before a potential upswing. If the buyers fail to make a comeback, DOGE could plummet to the next support structure at $0.0682. This move, in total, would roughly constitute an 8% selloff.
The undesirable position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) heading downwards with a price strength of 32 also adds credence to the bearish sentiment.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, Dogecoin price noted a bullish cross on the daily chart between the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This technical formation breathes hope for DOGE holders, suggesting a potential for an uptrend.
If sidelined buyers heed the call come to the meme coin’s rescue, Dogecoin price could attempt a recovery rally to tag the $0.0823 resistance level. While this move will attract more investors, only a daily candlestick close above $0.0827 would invalidate the bearish thesis. Such a move would create a higher high and skew the odds in the bulls’ favor and potentially trigger a run-up to the 200-day EMA at $0.0845.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance.US moves ahead with $1 billion Voyager acquisition deal as court overrules objections
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, marked a win on Tuesday after overcoming a major hurdle. The company has been the frontrunner in acquiring Voyager Digital’s assets and is now closer to making that happen.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises to a six-month high as tables turn in favor of Grayscale against SEC
Grayscale Investments is currently holding the spotlight thanks to the ongoing court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since filing the lawsuit against SEC last year, Grayscale has been waiting for the opportunity to prove itself right, and by the looks of it, that is exactly what is happening at the moment.
Is Enjin Coin price poised for a 27% rally as Binance adds the token to its Proof of Reserves?
Enjin Coin price followed the broader market bullish cues as the altcoin treaded upwards, adding to yesterday's rise. This is despite the hawkish view from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that higher interest rate hikes are on the cards.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates may go higher, Bitcoin triggers rollercoaster reaction
Bitcoin price, along with other cryptocurrencies, had a rather volatile reaction to Powell's statements as the biggest crypto asset dipped to trade at $22,040 initially but climbed to $22,474.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.