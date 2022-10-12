- Dogecoin price has lost support at the $0.06 level.
- DOGE price has been persistently falling under low volume after landing in oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a daily closing candle above $0.062.
Dogecoin price shows potential for more decline. Key levels have been identified.
Dogecoin price can fall further
Dogecoin price is facing suppression as the bulls have recently lost support from the $0.06 level. The breach may be the beginning of a larger move headed south as the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages are set to produce a bearish death cross just above the current trading range.
Dogecoin price currently auctions at $0.059, which brings the loss of market value down to 10% for the month of October. It is worth noting that the current decline is occurring on low volume, which means the downtrend is weakening or the bulls are completely uninterested in the current price. The Relative Strength Index witnessed a key rejection after declining into oversold territory during the last sell-off.
DOGE/USDT 1-Day Chart
Combining these factors, a 10% decline seems like a reasonable target. If the mid $0.05 level does not hold as support, a sweep-the-lows event targeting June 18 swing low at $0.049 could be imminent. Such a move would result in a 17% plummet.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a daily closing candle above the colliding moving averages at $0.062. If the bulls reconquer the barrier, a challenge of the September highs at $0.063 stands a fair chance to occur. Said price action would result in a 15% increase from the current DOGE price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into Dogecoin's price action, analysing key market interest levels. - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price could fool bulls into thinking it can go back to $1,400, as it will not
Ethereum price action is recovering from its small drop of 3% as it recovers from a volatile start of the week.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at a critical juncture, could trigger a 10% crash
XRP price has shown tremendous strength over the last few weeks, which has resulted in amazing rallies. However, things are at an inflection point that could trigger a correction if bulls fail to step up at this important level.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180 and how you can get in at the bottom
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
Bitgreen sweeps Polkadot's 29th parachain auction ahead of a 14% tumble in DOT price
Polkadot price’s time in the murky waters of a bear market run seems far from over. If a falling triangle pattern matures, the parachain token risks plunging 14% from the breakout point.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.