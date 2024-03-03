- Dogecoin is leading meme coins north, even though Dogwifhat is outperforming it.
- With DOGE defending the gains, the upside potential remains alive and the meme coin could reclaim its March 2 peak.
- If Dogecoin price loses the $0.1356 support, it could weaken the bullish thesis, paving the way for an extended fall.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is trading with a bullish bias, but so are Dogwifhat (WIF) and most of the large market capitalization-sized meme coins.
Also Read: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF soar as meme coins prove to be a global shelling point for speculative liquidity
Dogecoin defends gains against Dogwifhat
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is up 69% over the last week, while Dogwifhat price is up almost 420% in the same timeframe. Over the last day, DOGE is up only by a fraction, but WIF boasts upwards of 30% in gains.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart, WIF/USDT 1-day chart
Nevertheless, despite the abysmal gains, the Dogecoin price still has some upside potential as it continues to defend the $0.1356 support level. Like DOGE, WIF could still extend the gains.
Notably, the upside potential of Dogecoin is for the most part influenced by Bitcoin (BTC) price, seeing as DOGE maintains a strong correlation with Bitcoin price. Data according to IntoTheBlock shows a correlation of 85%.
BTC-DOGE Correlation
The strong correlation between BTC and DOGE is a bullish fundamental for Dogecoin considering the Bitcoin market is currently on fire, steered by growing interest in BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This is reinforced by anticipation of the BTC halving, barely seven weeks out. The overflows of the BTC rally could spill over to Dogecoin, catalyzing its surge.
Dogecoin price outlook amid soaring BTC-DOGE correlation
Dogecoin price managed to flip the ascending trendline into a support with the god candle recorded on March 1. As it continues to hold above this trendline, DOGE price could record more gains. Increased buying pressure above current levels could see the largest meme coin by market capitalization reclaim the $0.1510 range high, nearly 7% above current levels.
In a highly bullish case, Dogecoin price could clear this local top, extending a neck higher to tag the $0.1600 psychological level. Such a move would constitute a 13% climb above current levels.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is northbound, pointing to rising momentum as the bulls continue to maintain a strong presence in the DOGE market. This is seen with the large volumes of green histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in positive territory.
The position of the MACD well above its signal line (orange band) further strengthens the bullish outlook, showing the optimism cycle is strengthening.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if selling pressure increases and Dogecoin price slips below the support due to the ascending trendline, confirmed by a close below the $0.1356 support, DOGE value could extend towards the $0.1200 psychological level.
In a dire case, Dogecoin price could descend towards the mid-level of the market range at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.1126. This would constitute a 20% fall below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Layer 2 transaction volume surges driven by system upgrades, increasing partnerships
Ethereum Layer 2 chains have seen a spike in the total value of assets locked in the past thirty days. The upcoming Dencun upgrade includes EIP-4844, which is key to cost reduction for Layer 2 chains.
BLUR price holds up despite Blast users pulling over $1.4 billion in assets after mainnet launch
Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain, launched its mainnet on February 29. Users that staked their cryptocurrencies on Blast were able to access the funds, move them to dApps within the Blast ecosystem or withdraw.
XRP price jumps to $0.62 while Ripple faces pressure from two legal battles
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
Injective price could retest $50 as INJ bulls try to overcome critical resistance level
Injective (INJ) price has been coiling up in a tight range for more than two months. But the recent developments suggest INJ is readying for a massive volatile breakout rally in the next two weeks.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.