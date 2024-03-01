- Robinhood announced on Friday that it would list dogwifhat’s WIF token.
- This development, while bullish, has caused a local top formation at $1.01.
- Popular crypto influencer Hsaka hints at a potential major CEX listing for the meme coin.
Dogwifhat (WIF), a popular Solana-based meme coin, will soon be listed on the popular trading platform Robinhood. This cycle’s fastest-growing dog-based crypto is WIF due to the support it has garnered from popular crypto influencers.
Also read: Dogwifhat Price Prediction: Can WIF consolidation result in a 60% rally?
Dogwifhat listing on Robinhood
Robinhood, a popular trading platform, announced the listing of the dogwifhat meme coin on Friday. This development comes soon after their recent development, which allows its users to interact with the Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution.
Robinhood
Speculation of WIF listing on major CEX soars
WIF, unlike other meme coins, has seen massive success due to the community’s interest. Initially, the altcoin was brought to attention by popular crypto analyst Ansem. But the recent mention from Hsaka suggests that this meme coin could likely be listed on a tier 1 crypto exchange soon.
$1b+ 24h perps volume— Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) February 28, 2024
no tier 1 spot listings yet. (expect this to change soon) https://t.co/5ESQd3bJye
To understand the above post, it is important to note that Hsaka is an influencer for popular crypto influencers. Hsaka posted a photo of a wolf wearing a hat, which propelled the meme coin up nearly 75% in the next two days and resulted in an all-time high of $1.01 for dogwifhat.
WIF/USDT 15-minute chart
Popular for their predictions and insights, Hsaka notes that due to the sheer size of WIF’s trading volume, which has exceeded $1 billion, it is highly likely that tier 1 exchanges could list the Solana-based meme coin.
Basic deduction shows that Binance has already listed the perpetual contract for the meme coin but has not yet enabled spot trading. Coinbase, a popular US-based crypto trading platform, is yet to list WIF. Hence, many investors theorize that Coinbase and Binance could both list the token for spot trading.
Then again, readers need to take this with a grain of salt since this is pure speculation.
Read more: Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE is an outlier with over 15% gains as meme coins post single-digit surges
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
OCEAN, GRT, FET: Artificial Intelligence projects with high developer activity
Bitcoin’s price rally catalyzed gains in several other tokens, fueling narratives like Artificial Intelligence, Layer 2 chains, and meme coins. Alongside Bitcoin’s recent surge, the rising development activity in AI tokens is likely to become a catalyst that could drive gains for these assets.
Six reasons why Polygon’s MATIC price will make a comeback in 2024
MATIC price could be due for a major rally in the coming weeks for two main reasons: the circulating supply of Polygon’s token is now at 100%, and it is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, which plays into the ongoing positive narrative for all Ethereum-related entities.
Bitcoin and Ethereum funding rates surge to over two-year highs as bullish bets get costlier
Bitcoin price rally past the $60,000 mark pushed the annualized funding rates for BTC contracts to more than 85% on top exchanges. The surge in funding rates is the highest since early April 2021. The annualized funding rate for Ethereum contracts on Binance exceeds 110%.
Ripple accused of artificially boosting XRP price with bot activity, court documents allege manipulation
XRP price maintained its uptrend, trading at $0.58 on Thursday. Crypto expert on X cites the document that states Ripple was using bots to stabilize and boost XRP price in 2015 and 2016. Ripple is on board with SEC’s request for deadline extension in lawsuit, both sides prepare remedies-briefs.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.