Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for another leg up as technicals turn bullish

- Dogecoin price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- A key indicator is on the verge of presenting a strong buy signal.
- A breakout could quickly push Dogecoin price towards $0.076.
The hype for Dogecoin might have faded away, but the digital asset still shows signs of bullish moves. A key indicator is about to present a buy signal that could drive Dogecoin price to new highs at $0.076.
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a massive 40% breakout
On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has established a descending triangle pattern with a resistance trendline formed at $0.0544. A breakout above this point will quickly push Dogecoin price towards $0.076, a 40% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference guide.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
Additionally, on the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just created a red '8' candlestick, usually followed by a buy signal. Climbing above the 26-EMA resistance level at $0.0574 would validate this call.
DOGE/USD 12-hour chart
However, the triangle pattern could also break bearishly if DOGE can't hold the critical support level at $0.05. A breakdown below this point will drive Dogecoin price down to $0.03.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
