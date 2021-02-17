Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for another leg up as technicals turn bullish

Dogecoin price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.

A key indicator is on the verge of presenting a strong buy signal.

A breakout could quickly push Dogecoin price towards $0.076.

The hype for Dogecoin might have faded away, but the digital asset still shows signs of bullish moves. A key indicator is about to present a buy signal that could drive Dogecoin price to new highs at $0.076.

Dogecoin price is on the verge of a massive 40% breakout

On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has established a descending triangle pattern with a resistance trendline formed at $0.0544. A breakout above this point will quickly push Dogecoin price towards $0.076, a 40% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference guide.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart

Additionally, on the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just created a red '8' candlestick, usually followed by a buy signal. Climbing above the 26-EMA resistance level at $0.0574 would validate this call.

DOGE/USD 12-hour chart

However, the triangle pattern could also break bearishly if DOGE can't hold the critical support level at $0.05. A breakdown below this point will drive Dogecoin price down to $0.03.