Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE lacks volatility to make its next move

- Dogecoin price has broken out of an immediate supply zone but lacks momentum to stay above it.
- The Bollinger Bands have tightly wrapped DOGE, creating a no-trade zone ranging from $0.284 to $0.253.
- If the demand zone’s lower trend line at $0.227 is breached, a correction could ensue.
Dogecoin price action reveals fleeing investors as hype fades away, at least until they come back in hordes. For now, DOGE is stuck inside a void that lacks volatility, but an upside move out of this zone seems likely.
Dogecoin awaits volatile burst
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price shows a series of candlesticks whose returns are 5% or less for the past three weeks. Such price action shows a lack of investor interest in the meme coin, and the declining volume confirms this.
Dogecoin price moved out of a demand zone’s upper trend line at $0.269, suggesting a bullish bias. However, it is still contained between the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $0.284 and $0.244, respectively.
The Bollinger Bands indicator has tightly enveloped Dogecoin price, suggesting a departure in volatility. A move out of the upper band at $0.284, coinciding with 50 SMA, could signal an upswing’s start and reentry of volatility.
In such a case, market participants could expect DOGE to surge 12% to $0.319, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. If the buyers pile up, another 40% ascent to $0.448 is possible.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if the buyers fail to step up, leading to a breakdown of the 100 SMA at $0.244, Dogecoin price will likely revisit the support barrier’s lower band at $0.227. If DOGE trades below this level for an extended period, the bullish scenario will face invalidation.
Additionally, such a move would trigger a 10% drop to $0.206.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
