Since its early days, crypto markets have gone through various speculative cycles. From Bitcoin to ICOs to meme tokens, traders have rushed in and out of multiple assets as the market and its participants evolve.
The most recent frenzy has arise in meme coins such as Dogecoin, and more recently in “safe” tokens such as SafeMoon, SafeMars and others. Many of these have returned over 1,000% but also crashed over 50% within a short period of time.
Dogecoin faces massive resistance ahead
The poster boy for meme tokens, Dogecoin has surpassed some of the wildest expectations. More than just Elon Musk, now the Dallas Mavericks and Slim Jim have moved to endorse the cryptocurrency. This, along with countless memes, propelled Dogecoin to go from $0.0055 to over $0.40 in 2021, or a 72x return year-to-date.
DOGE/USDt 4-hour chart
A lot of this mania has been driven through social media, primarily through TikTok. Countless videos have surfaced promoting how some have allegedly made millions off of this recent mania. A twitter page compiling these videos hass reached over 100 thousand followers within less than a year.
The excessive amount of speculation can also be noticed on-chain. The number of addresses holding DOGE for under a month reached a new high in April.
As of Apr. 22 through IntoTheBlock’s Dogecoin ownership indicators
The graph above shows that over a half a million addresses got DOGE within the past 30 days. While this certainly is a massive number by any means, the number of people who have bought DOGE in April is expected to be even higher considering that entities like Robinhood manage multiple users funds within a select number of wallets.
In terms of support and resistance, IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) points to low support and high resistance near the price at the time of writing.
As of Apr. 21 through IntoTheBlock’s Dogecoin financial indicators
There is a large cluster of addresses that previously bought millions of DOGE around $0.30 that should act as near-term support. If that were to break, though, there is little support avoiding prices to cascade lower.
There is significantly higher resistance, coming from 78.44% of DOGE bought within 30% of the current price being out of the money, or losing money on their positions. Particularly around $0.32, high resistance is expected. The high amount of addresses losing money could also potentially lead to panic selling following the recent sudden price rise.
Dogecoin has crashed 40% since its recent high. While these indicators may not guarantee that a high was recorded, it does shed light on the worryingly high amount of speculation taking place. With billions of dollars worth of liquidations, the market appears to be shifting to a more cautious stance as evidenced by the neutral funding rates. Ultimately, it is very difficult to time the top with speculative waves such as the ones seen with meme tokens recently, but it is important to keep in mind associated risks in circumstances like these.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
